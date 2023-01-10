Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2023 – rolling list

The Golden Globes 2023 will take place tonight (January 10) in Los Angeles, with the awards show returning to TV after a year off the air.

The 2022 ceremony was not broadcast after numerous actors, companies and others boycotted its organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) over a lack of diversity and allegations of corruption.

However, the 2023 edition will be shown on NBC and Peacock in the US, and will be available to UK viewers later on Peacock and Sky. This year, the film categories are led by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Insherin, which is up for eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy.

Elsewhere, Everything Everywhere All At Once is up for six awards, while The Fabelmans and Babylon follow with five nods apiece.

In the TV categories, Abbott Elementary has the most nominations with five, while The White Lotus, Pam And Tommy, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are also in the running for multiple trophies.

See the full list of winners below, updated as they’re announced (highlighted in bold), and check back to NME.com during the ceremony for all the action from the Golden Globes 2023.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire Of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu



Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red



Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse



Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans



Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg – Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Carolina,’ Taylor Swift (Where The Crawdads Sing)

‘Ciao Papa,’ Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

‘Hold My Hand,’ Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

‘Lift Me Up,’ Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

‘Naatu Naatu,’ Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner Of Heaven

Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam And Tommy



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam And Tommy



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Wednesday



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – George And Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under The Banner Of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy – House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria