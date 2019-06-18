Here’s your chance to win a visit to the ‘Bond 25’ film set

You'll even meet 007 himself

James Bond fans have been given the opportunity to visit the set of the upcoming new film. See the video below.

Read More: The 10 best James Bond themes ever

Announcing the competition on social media today (June 18), star Daniel Craig announced that one lucky winner and their guest will join him on Bond 25‘s “highly confidential set”. The successful fans will be given their own private tour of “iconic Bond locations” and meet Craig himself.

“And hey, maybe you’ll even chat about Bond with the lovely crew who bring the film to life,” Craig said in the clip. “You could ask them, ‘Who’s the best James Bond?'” In response, one crew member joked: “There’s no question. Sean Connery.”

In support of The Opportunity Network, fans can donate to the organisation or enter for free via the Omaze website. Flights to London and 4-star hotel are included in the prize.

Meanwhile, a recent explosion on the Bond 25 set injured one crew member and caused damage to Pinewood Studios. Ahead of the incident, production was suspended after Daniel Craig reportedly injured his ankle while filming an action scene.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been drafted in to work on the film’s script amid numerous delays on the project. The actor and writer spoke of her desire to make the film’s female characters “feel like real people”.

“It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly,” she said. “He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

Bond 25’s release date was recently pushed back by two months and is now expected to arrive on April 8, 2020.