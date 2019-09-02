Here’s the creepy first photo from Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night In Soho’

Bring it on.

Edgar Wright has shared a creepy first look at his upcoming movie Last Night in Soho to mark the end of filming.

Posting on Instagram, the Shaun of the Dead helmer shared a photo of upcoming star Thomasin McKenzie – who appears to be paralysed with fear.

With McKenzie’s eyes covered in dark eyeliner, it’s certainly fitting the psychological horror vibe that Wright had previously promised.

“That is a wrap on main unit photography on my next feature film, ‘Last Night in Soho’. Many thanks to my insanely talented cast of @thomasin.mckenzie, @anyataylorjoy, Matt Smith, @_michaelajao, as well as a few others for you to discover. Endless props to @workingtitlefilms, @focusfeatures, and @film4 for their support,” wrote Wright.

“And of course my superhumanly hard-working crew members: You know who you are. Plus all the love to my team of @npark1906, @playnicemarceline, @leojt, @ladylauraface, @richiestarzec, and @brad.down. Can’t wait for you all to see @lastnightinsohomovie, in theaters September 25th, 2020! (Production still by @parisatag).”

While little is currently known about the film’s plot, it’s believed that it will flit between modern day and the 1960s. Set photos from July previously revealed that sections of Soho were redressed and taken back in time for the production.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, earlier this year, Wright revealed that the film will be influenced by Don’t Look Now and Repulsion.