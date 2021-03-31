Here’s every film and TV show coming to Amazon Prime Video UK in April

Amazon Prime Video UK has revealed its full list of new releases for April – see every film and TV show coming to the streaming service below.
From a number of new original films and TV shows to recent classic movies and new series’ of iconic shows, there’s a huge amount of entertainment to enjoy as lockdown continues.
Leading the list of new arrivals on Prime Video is Sound Of Metal, which stars Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer that loses his hearing and deals with the subsequent fallout. The film, coming to Prime in the UK on April 12, is deliberately subtitled in order for both hearing and non-hearing audiences to be able to understand.
Ahmed became the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Oscars this month for his appearance in the film.
Also arriving this month (April 9), is Palm Springs, the new time-travel comedy starring Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg and Black Mirror and How I Met Your Mother star Cristin Milioti.
Directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara, Palm Springs follows carefree Nyles (Samberg) and reluctant maid of honour Sarah (Christin Milioti) who have a chance encounter at a wedding. Things then get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other due to an “infinite time loop.” Upon its US release last summer, it broke a Hulu streaming record.
Elsewhere, classics such as Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, 1984’s Ghostbusters (and its 2016 remake) and Shazam! will also come to the service. See the full list of new additions below.
April 1
The Mauritanian
Click
Dunkirk
Elysium
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters (2016)
Goosebumps
Sausage Party
The Dissident
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
April 5
American Hustle
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
April 9
Palm Springs
Them
April 12
Flashforward S1
The Other Boleyn Girl
Sound Of Metal
April 15
The Bodyguard
April 16
Mile 22
April 23
Shazam!
April 28
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Austin Powers in Goldmember
London Has Fallen
Olympus Has Fallen
April 29
Crazy, Stupid, Love
April 30
Blades of Glory
Love Fraud S1
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse