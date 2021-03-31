Here’s every film and TV show coming to Amazon Prime Video UK in April

Amazon Prime Video UK has revealed its full list of new releases for April – see every film and TV show coming to the streaming service below.

From a number of new original films and TV shows to recent classic movies and new series’ of iconic shows, there’s a huge amount of entertainment to enjoy as lockdown continues.

Leading the list of new arrivals on Prime Video is Sound Of Metal, which stars Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer that loses his hearing and deals with the subsequent fallout. The film, coming to Prime in the UK on April 12, is deliberately subtitled in order for both hearing and non-hearing audiences to be able to understand.

Advertisement

Ahmed became the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Oscars this month for his appearance in the film.

Also arriving this month (April 9), is Palm Springs, the new time-travel comedy starring Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg and Black Mirror and How I Met Your Mother star Cristin Milioti.

Directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara, Palm Springs follows carefree Nyles (Samberg) and reluctant maid of honour Sarah (Christin Milioti) who have a chance encounter at a wedding. Things then get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other due to an “infinite time loop.” Upon its US release last summer, it broke a Hulu streaming record.

Elsewhere, classics such as Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, 1984’s Ghostbusters (and its 2016 remake) and Shazam! will also come to the service. See the full list of new additions below.

April 1

The Mauritanian

Click

Dunkirk

Elysium

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Goosebumps

Sausage Party

The Dissident

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Advertisement

April 5

American Hustle

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

April 9

Palm Springs

Them

April 12

Flashforward S1

The Other Boleyn Girl

Sound Of Metal

April 15

The Bodyguard

April 16

Mile 22

April 23

Shazam!

April 28

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers in Goldmember

London Has Fallen

Olympus Has Fallen

April 29

Crazy, Stupid, Love

April 30

Blades of Glory

Love Fraud S1

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse