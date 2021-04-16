Here’s every film and TV show leaving Netflix in April

A list of every film and TV show leaving Netflix this month has just been collated – check it out below.

The streaming giant notoriously keeps dates under wraps, but the Independent has put together a selection of the titles to watch before the end of April when they’ll be removed from the platform.

Titles to look out for include Richard Curtis’ romcom About Time, available until tomorrow (April 17), and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which will be removed from the platform on April 22.

Advertisement

Space Jam, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Mr. Bean’s Holiday will all be taken down by the end of the month as well.

Check out the full list of titles being removed from Netflix this April:

April 17

The 15:17 to Paris

About Time

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Father Figures

Footprints in the Sand

Game Night

La Femme

Rampage

Ready Player One

Wonder Wheel

April 18

30 Days of Luxury

Because We’re Heading Out

Catfish

Jeopardy!

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

My Dog is My Guide

Roh’s Beauty

The Walls of the Moon

Warda

April 19

Abdo Mota

Siberia

Advertisement

April 20

Club Friday To Be Continued – Friend & Enemy

Club Friday To Be Continued – The Promise

Space Jam

April 21

An Affair to Die For

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman

April 22

American Gangster

American Reunion

Apollo 13

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Definitely Maybe

Doomsday

The Five-Year Engagement

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Honey 2

Lucy

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Notting Hill

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Purge: Anarchy

Savages

This Is 40

Wild Child

April 23

Fireflies

April 24

A Mission in an Old Movie

Amar’s Hands

An Hour and a Half

The Consul’s Son

Love Station

The Martian

Omar and Salma 3

P

The Possession of Hannah Grace

April 25

The Last Whistle

Summer in February

Wildling

April 28

CRD

The Unthinkable

April 29

Club Friday The Series Six

The Frozen Ground

Kiss: The Series

U-Prince Series

Ugly Duckling – four seasons

April 30

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A.M.I.

Adult Life Skills

Al Pitcher – Fy Fan Sweden!

Alias JJ, la celebridad del mal

Assassination Nation

Audrey Rose

Blade: Trinity

The Carter Effect

Dark Shadows

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Disturbia

Dominion Creek

Dot 2 Dot

Fire with Fire

Gurgaon

Hombanna

Innocence

Jewel’s Catch One

Jupiter Ascending

Killer Cove

Kingdom – three seasons

Letters to Juliet

Life, Animated

Love Ni Bhavai

Nibunan

Palm Trees in the Snow

The Perfect Storm

RED

Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection

The Rugrats Movie

Rum All Night

Simon

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ

Two Graves

Waiting

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

White Boy Rick

Wild Orchid 2