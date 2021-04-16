Here’s every film and TV show leaving Netflix in April

A list of every film and TV show leaving Netflix this month has just been collated – check it out below.
The streaming giant notoriously keeps dates under wraps, but the Independent has put together a selection of the titles to watch before the end of April when they’ll be removed from the platform.
Titles to look out for include Richard Curtis’ romcom About Time, available until tomorrow (April 17), and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which will be removed from the platform on April 22.
Space Jam, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Mr. Bean’s Holiday will all be taken down by the end of the month as well.
Check out the full list of titles being removed from Netflix this April:
April 17
The 15:17 to Paris
About Time
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Father Figures
Footprints in the Sand
Game Night
La Femme
Rampage
Ready Player One
Wonder Wheel
April 18
30 Days of Luxury
Because We’re Heading Out
Catfish
Jeopardy!
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
My Dog is My Guide
Roh’s Beauty
The Walls of the Moon
Warda
April 19
Abdo Mota
Siberia
April 20
Club Friday To Be Continued – Friend & Enemy
Club Friday To Be Continued – The Promise
Space Jam
April 21
An Affair to Die For
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman
April 22
American Gangster
American Reunion
Apollo 13
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Definitely Maybe
Doomsday
The Five-Year Engagement
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Honey 2
Lucy
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
Notting Hill
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Purge: Anarchy
Savages
This Is 40
Wild Child
April 23
Fireflies
April 24
A Mission in an Old Movie
Amar’s Hands
An Hour and a Half
The Consul’s Son
Love Station
The Martian
Omar and Salma 3
P
The Possession of Hannah Grace
April 25
The Last Whistle
Summer in February
Wildling
April 28
CRD
The Unthinkable
April 29
Club Friday The Series Six
The Frozen Ground
Kiss: The Series
U-Prince Series
Ugly Duckling – four seasons
April 30
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A.M.I.
Adult Life Skills
Al Pitcher – Fy Fan Sweden!
Alias JJ, la celebridad del mal
Assassination Nation
Audrey Rose
Blade: Trinity
The Carter Effect
Dark Shadows
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Disturbia
Dominion Creek
Dot 2 Dot
Fire with Fire
Gurgaon
Hombanna
Innocence
Jewel’s Catch One
Jupiter Ascending
Killer Cove
Kingdom – three seasons
Letters to Juliet
Life, Animated
Love Ni Bhavai
Nibunan
Palm Trees in the Snow
The Perfect Storm
RED
Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection
The Rugrats Movie
Rum All Night
Simon
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ
Two Graves
Waiting
What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
White Boy Rick
Wild Orchid 2