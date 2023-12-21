Here’s every film and TV show leaving Netflix in December

Netflix will be removing a large selection of films and TV shows from its library throughout December.
Every month, the streaming plarform adds a number new of titles to the service, while also removing various films and TV shows – in addition to the surprise cancellation of newer series still at the height of their popularity.
Netflix does not publish an official list of the content facing removal, but What’s On Netflix recently confirmed every title that’s set to the leave the service this month.
Below, you can find the full list of every film and TV series being taken down from Netflx in the UK and US before the end of 2023.
Movies
1 December
About Last Night (2014) – US
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
American Made – US
The Amazing Spider-Man – US
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US
Arrival – US
As Good as It Gets – UK
Baby Dolls (2019) UK and US
Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012) – UK
Cut Bank – US
Dear John – US
The Devil’s Own – US
Effie Gray – US
Fences – US
Ghost Town – UK
Groundhog Day – US
The Happytime Murders – US
High End Yaariyan – US
Hook – US
The Human Factor – UK
Jindua – US
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) – UK
Kung Fu Panda 2 – US
Lakeeran UK and US
The Lazarus Project (2008) – UK
The Ledge – UK
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – US
Matilda (1996) – US
Mahi NRI UK and US
Manto UK and US
New in Town – US
Pain & Gain – UK
Peppermint (2018) – US
Pitch Perfect – US
The Punisher (2004) – US
Qismat – UK and US
Rainbow Time – UK and US
Return to the Blue Lagoon – UK
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – UK
Sad Hill Unearthed – UK
Sausage Party – UK
Seven Years in Tibet – UK
Sex and the City: The Movie – US
Sex and the City 2 – US
Shooter – UK
Solace – US
Spanglish – UK
Spider-Man – US
Spider-Man 2 – US
Spider-Man 3 – US
Stand By Me – UK
Stuart Little UK and US
Stuart Little 2
Superbad – US
Surf’s Up – US
Takers – US
Teefa in Trouble
Thug Life – UK and US
Transporter 3 – US
U-Turn (2020) – UK and US
Up in the Air – UK and US
Vertical Limit – UK
The Whole Nine Yards – UK
Young Adult – UK
2 December
For the Love of Spock – UK and US
Man of Steel – UK
3 December
The Best of Me – UK
Between Maybes – UK and US
Brother in Love – UK and US
Bygones Be Bygones – UK and US
Deliha 2 – UK and US
Kids on the Block – UK and US
Kill Me If You Dare – UK
Locked on You – UK and US
Love, Surreal, and Odd – UK
Must Be… Love – UK
My Travel Buddy 2 – UK and US
4 December
You Are My Home – UK and US
5 December
Godzilla (2014) – UK and US
6 December
One in a Billion – UK and US
Riddick – UK
7 December
Ava – UK and US
Monsters vs Aliens – UK
8 December
Bobbleheads: The Movie – US
Other People – UK and US
9 December
Kalel, 15 – UK and US
Pan’s Labyrinth – UK
10 December
Children of Adam – UK and US
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives – UK and US
Funny Boy – UK and US
Juman – UK and US
Just the Way You Are – UK and US
Once Upon a Time – UK and US
The Panti Sisters – UK and US
She’s the One – UK and US
11 December
Asperger’s Are Us – UK and US
Av: The Hunt – US
13 December
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – US
14 December
Tammy – US
15 December
Bad Santa 2 – UK and US
The Last Legion – UK
The Reason I Jump – US
RED 2 – UK
Sand Storm – UK and US
Spotlight – US
There Will Be Blood – UK
Vanjagar Ulagam – UK and US
16 December
Andhadhun – UK and US
Bwakaw – UK and US
17 December
45 Years – UK
Dawn of the Dead (2004) – UK
Inkheart – UK
Lilli – UK and US
Love You to the Stars and Back – UK and US
Sakaling Maging Tayo – UK and US
19 December
Armed and Deadly – UK
20 December
Mothering Sunday – UK
Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original) – UK and US
21 December
Back of the Net – UK and US
22 December
Sing 2 – US
TV
1 December
Basketball Wives – US
Call the Midwife – UK
LEGO: Friends – US
2 December
Couples Come Dine with Me – UK
The Guest – UK
Knightfall – UK
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – UK
Ready Steady Cook – UK
Travel Man: 48 Hours In – UK
6 December
Hymn of Death (Netflix Original) – UK and US
7 December
Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Netflix Original) – UK and US
8 December
100 Days My Prince – UK and US
Animal Park – UK
12 December
The Island with Bear Grylls – UK
Your Home, Made Perfect – UK
15 December
The Hills – US
Nightflyers (Netflix Original) – UK
16 December
Classic Merry Berry – UK
17 December
Ashes of Love – UK and US
Final Space – UK
Joanna Lumley’s Jewel in the Nile – UK
Mary Berry Everyday – UK
22 December
The Dog Rescuers – UK and US
In other streaming news, it was recently reported that Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global held talks for a potential merger.
The move could see the companies’ respective streaming services, Max and Paramount+, consolidate into one product in attempt to compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.