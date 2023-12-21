Here’s every film and TV show leaving Netflix in December

Netflix will be removing a large selection of films and TV shows from its library throughout December.

Every month, the streaming plarform adds a number new of titles to the service, while also removing various films and TV shows – in addition to the surprise cancellation of newer series still at the height of their popularity.

Netflix does not publish an official list of the content facing removal, but What’s On Netflix recently confirmed every title that’s set to the leave the service this month.

Below, you can find the full list of every film and TV series being taken down from Netflx in the UK and US before the end of 2023.

Movies

1 December

About Last Night (2014) – US

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

American Made – US

The Amazing Spider-Man – US

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US

Arrival – US

As Good as It Gets – UK

Baby Dolls (2019) UK and US

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012) – UK

Cut Bank – US

Dear John – US

The Devil’s Own – US

Effie Gray – US

Fences – US

Ghost Town – UK

Groundhog Day – US

The Happytime Murders – US

High End Yaariyan – US

Hook – US

The Human Factor – UK

Jindua – US

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) – UK

Kung Fu Panda 2 – US

Lakeeran UK and US

The Lazarus Project (2008) – UK

The Ledge – UK

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – US

Matilda (1996) – US

Mahi NRI UK and US

Manto UK and US

New in Town – US

Pain & Gain – UK

Peppermint (2018) – US

Pitch Perfect – US

The Punisher (2004) – US

Qismat – UK and US

Rainbow Time – UK and US

Return to the Blue Lagoon – UK

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – UK

Sad Hill Unearthed – UK

Sausage Party – UK

Seven Years in Tibet – UK

Sex and the City: The Movie – US

Sex and the City 2 – US

Shooter – UK

Solace – US

Spanglish – UK

Spider-Man – US

Spider-Man 2 – US

Spider-Man 3 – US

Stand By Me – UK

Stuart Little UK and US

Stuart Little 2

Superbad – US

Surf’s Up – US

Takers – US

Teefa in Trouble

Thug Life – UK and US

Transporter 3 – US

U-Turn (2020) – UK and US

Up in the Air – UK and US

Vertical Limit – UK

The Whole Nine Yards – UK

Young Adult – UK

2 December

For the Love of Spock – UK and US

Man of Steel – UK

3 December

The Best of Me – UK

Between Maybes – UK and US

Brother in Love – UK and US

Bygones Be Bygones – UK and US

Deliha 2 – UK and US

Kids on the Block – UK and US

Kill Me If You Dare – UK

Locked on You – UK and US

Love, Surreal, and Odd – UK

Must Be… Love – UK

My Travel Buddy 2 – UK and US

4 December

You Are My Home – UK and US

5 December

Godzilla (2014) – UK and US

6 December

One in a Billion – UK and US

Riddick – UK

7 December

Ava – UK and US

Monsters vs Aliens – UK

8 December

Bobbleheads: The Movie – US

Other People – UK and US

9 December

Kalel, 15 – UK and US

Pan’s Labyrinth – UK

10 December

Children of Adam – UK and US

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives – UK and US

Funny Boy – UK and US

Juman – UK and US

Just the Way You Are – UK and US

Once Upon a Time – UK and US

The Panti Sisters – UK and US

She’s the One – UK and US

11 December

Asperger’s Are Us – UK and US

Av: The Hunt – US

13 December

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – US

14 December

Tammy – US

15 December

Bad Santa 2 – UK and US

The Last Legion – UK

The Reason I Jump – US

RED 2 – UK

Sand Storm – UK and US

Spotlight – US

There Will Be Blood – UK

Vanjagar Ulagam – UK and US

16 December

Andhadhun – UK and US

Bwakaw – UK and US

17 December

45 Years – UK

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – UK

Inkheart – UK

Lilli – UK and US

Love You to the Stars and Back – UK and US

Sakaling Maging Tayo – UK and US

19 December

Armed and Deadly – UK

20 December

Mothering Sunday – UK

Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original) – UK and US

21 December

Back of the Net – UK and US

22 December

Sing 2 – US

TV

1 December

Basketball Wives – US

Call the Midwife – UK

LEGO: Friends – US

2 December

Couples Come Dine with Me – UK

The Guest – UK

Knightfall – UK

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – UK

Ready Steady Cook – UK

Travel Man: 48 Hours In – UK

6 December

Hymn of Death (Netflix Original) – UK and US

7 December

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Netflix Original) – UK and US

8 December

100 Days My Prince – UK and US

Animal Park – UK

12 December

The Island with Bear Grylls – UK

Your Home, Made Perfect – UK

15 December

The Hills – US

Nightflyers (Netflix Original) – UK

16 December

Classic Merry Berry – UK

17 December

Ashes of Love – UK and US

Final Space – UK

Joanna Lumley’s Jewel in the Nile – UK

Mary Berry Everyday – UK

22 December

The Dog Rescuers – UK and US

In other streaming news, it was recently reported that Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global held talks for a potential merger.

The move could see the companies’ respective streaming services, Max and Paramount+, consolidate into one product in attempt to compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.