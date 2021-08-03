Here’s every film and TV show leaving Netflix UK this month

A list of every film and TV show leaving Netflix UK this month has just been released – scroll down to read it.

While the streaming giant doesn’t release official data, The Independent has collated a list of titles that will soon be taken down this August.

Beloved Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner is among the titles leaving Netflix this month, having stopped streaming on Sunday (August 1).

Don’t Tell The Bride and Love and Marriage will also be leaving in a few weeks, as will Tatiana Maslany’s drama series Orphan Black.

In terms of films, today (August 3) is the last day to watch The Peanut Butter Falcon, while Trainwreck starring Amy Schumer will be available until Thursday (August 5).

On August 16, a dozen films will be leaving Netflix including the Coen Brothers’ O Brother Where Art Thou? and The Mad Monk.

Take a look at the full list of titles leaving Netflix this month here:

3 August

The Angry Birds Movie

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Peanut Butter Falcon

5 August

Mission: Destroy Love

Trainwreck

7 August

cats_the_mewvie

8 August

Office Uprising

Surrounded

9 August

Status Update

10 August

Beyond the Clouds

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

11 August

Bloodline

12 August

Abduction

Hostiles

13 August

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The Peanuts Movie

14 August

The Invention of Lying

Land of the Lost

15 August

Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

Jackass: The Movie

16 August

Bird on a Wire

Casino Tycoon 2

Disciples Of The 36th Chamber

Five Elements Ninjas

Legendary Weapons of China

Lifeline

Look Out, Officer

Love on Delivery

Loving You

Mahjong Heroes

Martial Arts of Shaolin

Mr Virgin

My Schoolmate, the Barbarian

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Opium and the Kung Fu Master

Painted Faces

Prince Charming

Return To The 36th Chamber

Shark Busters

Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin

The Bare-Footed Kid

The Mad Monk

The Young Vagabond

17 August

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Meg

Monos

18 August

Alejandro Sanz: What I Was Is What I Am

19 August

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

20 August

Anastasia

Inconceivable

Santa in Training

21 August

Hati Perempuan

KL Zombi

Rembat

22 August

That Awkward Moment

23 August

13 Going on 30

The Duel

TV

1 August

Friday Night Dinner