Here’s every film and TV show leaving Netflix UK this month

A list of every film and TV show leaving Netflix UK this month has just been released – scroll down to read it.
While the streaming giant doesn’t release official data, The Independent has collated a list of titles that will soon be taken down this August.
Beloved Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner is among the titles leaving Netflix this month, having stopped streaming on Sunday (August 1).
Don’t Tell The Bride and Love and Marriage will also be leaving in a few weeks, as will Tatiana Maslany’s drama series Orphan Black.
In terms of films, today (August 3) is the last day to watch The Peanut Butter Falcon, while Trainwreck starring Amy Schumer will be available until Thursday (August 5).
On August 16, a dozen films will be leaving Netflix including the Coen Brothers’ O Brother Where Art Thou? and The Mad Monk.
Take a look at the full list of titles leaving Netflix this month here:
3 August
The Angry Birds Movie
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Peanut Butter Falcon
5 August
Mission: Destroy Love
Trainwreck
7 August
cats_the_mewvie
8 August
Office Uprising
Surrounded
9 August
Status Update
10 August
Beyond the Clouds
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
11 August
Bloodline
12 August
Abduction
Hostiles
13 August
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The Peanuts Movie
14 August
The Invention of Lying
Land of the Lost
15 August
Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka
Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
Jackass: The Movie
16 August
Bird on a Wire
Casino Tycoon 2
Disciples Of The 36th Chamber
Five Elements Ninjas
Legendary Weapons of China
Lifeline
Look Out, Officer
Love on Delivery
Loving You
Mahjong Heroes
Martial Arts of Shaolin
Mr Virgin
My Schoolmate, the Barbarian
O Brother, Where Art Thou?