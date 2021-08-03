NewsFilm News

Here’s every film and TV show leaving Netflix UK this month

Including 'Jackass: The Movie' and 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?'

By Ella Kemp
Paul Ritter Tracy-Ann Oberman Friday Night Dinner Netflix
'Friday Night Dinner' (Credit: Channel 4)

A list of every film and TV show leaving Netflix UK this month has just been released – scroll down to read it.

While the streaming giant doesn’t release official data, The Independent has collated a list of titles that will soon be taken down this August.

Beloved Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner is among the titles leaving Netflix this month, having stopped streaming on Sunday (August 1).

Don’t Tell The Bride and Love and Marriage will also be leaving in a few weeks, as will Tatiana Maslany’s drama series Orphan Black.

In terms of films, today (August 3) is the last day to watch The Peanut Butter Falcon, while Trainwreck starring Amy Schumer will be available until Thursday (August 5).

On August 16, a dozen films will be leaving Netflix including the Coen Brothers’ O Brother Where Art Thou? and The Mad Monk.

Take a look at the full list of titles leaving Netflix this month here:

3 August
The Angry Birds Movie
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Peanut Butter Falcon
5 August
Mission: Destroy Love
Trainwreck
7 August
cats_the_mewvie
8 August
Office Uprising
Surrounded
9 August
Status Update
10 August
Beyond the Clouds
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
11 August
Bloodline
12 August
Abduction
Hostiles
13 August
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The Peanuts Movie
14 August
The Invention of Lying
Land of the Lost
15 August
Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka
Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
Jackass: The Movie

Jackass Forever
CREDIT: Paramount Pictures/MTV Entertainment Studios

16 August
Bird on a Wire
Casino Tycoon 2
Disciples Of The 36th Chamber
Five Elements Ninjas
Legendary Weapons of China
Lifeline
Look Out, Officer
Love on Delivery
Loving You
Mahjong Heroes
Martial Arts of Shaolin
Mr Virgin
My Schoolmate, the Barbarian
O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Opium and the Kung Fu Master
Painted Faces
Prince Charming
Return To The 36th Chamber
Shark Busters
Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin
The Bare-Footed Kid
The Mad Monk
The Young Vagabond
17 August
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Meg
Monos
18 August
Alejandro Sanz: What I Was Is What I Am
19 August
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
20 August
Anastasia
Inconceivable
Santa in Training
21 August
Hati Perempuan
KL Zombi
Rembat
22 August
That Awkward Moment
23 August
13 Going on 30
The Duel
TV
1 August
Friday Night Dinner

Friday Night Dinner
Friday Night Dinner (Credit: Mark Johnson/©Channel 4 Television / Alamy)

Love Cuisine
Miss Rose
Operation Ouch! (1 Season)
Oru Vishheshapetta Biryani Kissa
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Regal Academy
Two Fathers
2 August
Don’t Tell the Bride
Extreme Chocolate Makers
4 August
Marching Orders
9 August
Unforgotten
12 August
Uncle
14 August
Orphan Black
Persona


15 August
Love and Marriage
Ultimate Force
Wheel of Fortune

