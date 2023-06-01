Here’s every film leaving Netflix today in the UK and US

Netflix has removed a bunch of films from the platform today (June 1) – check out the full list below.
The streaming giant removes films and TV shows every month from the service, with most of the cuts typically made at the start of the month across the UK and US.
In June, major removals include multiple Jackass movies, Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Paddington 2 and Wes Craven’s original Scream from 1996. In the US, the likes of Galaxy Quest, Conan The Barbarian and Christopher Nolan’s Inception have all been pulled.
It comes ahead of a big month for the platform, with TV shows like Black Mirror and The Witcher both set to debut new seasons in June.
You can check out the full list of UK and US film removals today below (via What’s On Netflix).
UK
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa
The American
Backdraft
The Breakfast Club
Break Up
Burning Love
Carriers
Chippa
Coach Carter
Concussion
The Craft
The Craiglist Killer
Cuban Fury
The Diary of Anne Frank
The DUFF
Eye See You
Geronimo: An American Legend
The Ghost Writer
Gone Baby Gone
Good Will Hunting
The Guard
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie
Just Like Heaven
Kalek Shanab
King Of Thieves
Last Night
Legend
Little Boxes
Love.com
Madeline
Major Payne
Man Up
A Million Ways To Die In The West
122
Paddington 2
Paid In Full
The Perfect Dictatorship
Pride
Pulp Fiction
The Raven
Run Fatboy Run
Scream
Small Soldiers
Swallows and Amazons
Think Like A Man Too
This is 40
3096 Days
The Woman In Black
US
The Alpinist
BA Pass 2
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
The Boy
Brahms: The Boy II
Burlesque
Chippa
Conan The Barbarian
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Flushed Away
The Founder
Galaxy Quest
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Inception
Kalek Shanab
Little Boxes
Love.com
Mirai
Monster House
My Girl
122
The Perfect Dictatorship
The Quick And The Dead
Rango
SWAT: Firefight
The Space Between Us
The Stolen
Spirit: Stallion Of The Cimarron
3096 Days
Turbo
2 Hearts
We Die Young