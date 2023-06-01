Here’s every film leaving Netflix today in the UK and US

Netflix has removed a bunch of films from the platform today (June 1) – check out the full list below.

The streaming giant removes films and TV shows every month from the service, with most of the cuts typically made at the start of the month across the UK and US.

In June, major removals include multiple Jackass movies, Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Paddington 2 and Wes Craven’s original Scream from 1996. In the US, the likes of Galaxy Quest, Conan The Barbarian and Christopher Nolan’s Inception have all been pulled.

It comes ahead of a big month for the platform, with TV shows like Black Mirror and The Witcher both set to debut new seasons in June.

You can check out the full list of UK and US film removals today below (via What’s On Netflix).

UK

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

The American

Backdraft

The Breakfast Club

Break Up

Burning Love

Carriers

Chippa

Coach Carter

Concussion

The Craft

The Craiglist Killer

Cuban Fury

The Diary of Anne Frank

The DUFF

Eye See You

Geronimo: An American Legend

The Ghost Writer

Gone Baby Gone

Good Will Hunting

The Guard

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie

Just Like Heaven

Kalek Shanab

King Of Thieves

Last Night

Legend

Little Boxes

Love.com

Madeline

Major Payne

Man Up

A Million Ways To Die In The West

122

Paddington 2

Paid In Full

The Perfect Dictatorship

Pride

Pulp Fiction

The Raven

Run Fatboy Run

Scream

Small Soldiers

Swallows and Amazons

Think Like A Man Too

This is 40

3096 Days

The Woman In Black

US

The Alpinist

BA Pass 2

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

The Boy

Brahms: The Boy II

Burlesque

Chippa

Conan The Barbarian

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Flushed Away

The Founder

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Inception

Kalek Shanab

Little Boxes

Love.com

Mirai

Monster House

My Girl

122

The Perfect Dictatorship

The Quick And The Dead

Rango

SWAT: Firefight

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

Spirit: Stallion Of The Cimarron

3096 Days

Turbo

2 Hearts

We Die Young