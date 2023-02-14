Here’s every romcom on Netflix for Valentine’s Day

It might be best to just stay in and watch Netflix this Valentine’s Day. Between Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, The Whale and Knock At The Cabin, there’s not a whole lot of choice at the cinema for romantic films right now.

If Magic Mike’s Last Dance isn’t your idea of a great night out, Netflix has got you covered with a hefty selection of classic romcoms.

Whether you’re in the mood for an iconic, romantic pillar of cinema like Dirty Dancing or Maid In Manhattan, or if you fancy something more lighthearted like Friends With Benefits, there’s a lot to dive into on Netflix.

These are all the romantic comedies on Netflix:

Selfie69

1000 Miles From Christmas

13 Going On 30

15 August

About Time

Adult Behaviour…It’s All In The Mind

Afterlife Of The Party

AI Love You

Airplane Mode

Aiyyaa

Alex Strangelove

Alfie

Ali’s Wedding

All Because Of You

All She Wrote

All The freckles In The World

Aloe Vera

Along Came Polly

Always Be My Maybe

The American Game

Amr’s In Trouble

The Art Of Love

As Good As It Gets

Axone

Aziza

Baby Mamas

Bad Luck Good Love

Before Valentine’s

Den Store Dag

Bittersweet Days

The Bounty Hunter

Bride To Rent

Bridget Jone’s Baby

Brother In Love

Burning Love

Bygones Be Bygones

The Byzantine Cat

Can You Keep A Secret?

Can’t Help Falling In Love

Catching Feelings

A Chaster Marriage

Chennai Express

Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke

The Clapper

The Climb

Cook Off

Crazy About Her

Crazy Beautiful You

Cuban Fury

Deaf Affy

Dear Ex

Deliha

Delivery By Christmas

Desperados

Despite Everything

Different Experience

Dinner At My Place

Dirty Dancing

Disconnect

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Don’t Blame Karma

Doris

The Entitled

Eurovision: The Story Of Fire Saga

The extraordinary Tale Of The Times Table

Fuck Love Too

Falling For Figarao

Falling For Christmas

Falling Inn Love

Fashion Chicks

Fast And Feel Love

Finding Hubby

First Year Of Deception

Flower Girl

For Her Sake

Forever Out Of My League

Friends With Benefits

Friendzone

Good On Paper

The Half Of It

Happy Anniversary

Happy We

He’s All That

He’s Just Not That Into You

Heart Parade

The Heartbreak Club

Heartsong

Holidate

House Arrest

How Do You Know

How To Get Over A Breakup

I Am Not An Easy Man

I Believe In Santa

I Love you Heavenly

I Love You, Stupid

Ibiza

In Good Hands

The Incredible Jessica James

Isn’t It Romantic

It Could Happen To You

It Takes A Man And A Woman

It’s Complicated

It’s Her Day

Jumping From High Places

Just Go With It

Just Like Heaven

Just Say Yes

Just Short Of Perfect

What Did I Mess

Kicking And Screaming

Kill Me If You Dare

The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth 2

The Kissing Booth 3

Last Holiday

The Laws Of Thermodynamics

Le Week-End

Lee And Cindy C

Let It Snow

Let’s Tie The Knot, Honey

Little Big Mouth

LOL

Look Both Ways

Look For A Star

Looking For Love

Love And Friendship

Love & Gelato

Love And Leashes

Love At first Stream

Love Hard

Love In A Puff

Love In The Villa

Love Is Colourblind

Love Per Square Foot

Love Sarah

Love Tactics

Love Today

Love Wedding Repeat

Love You To The Stars And Back

Love, Guaranteed

Love.com

The Lovebirds

Loving Ibiza

Loving Is Losing

Maid In Manhattan

A Man For The Weekend

Man Up

A Man Wanted

The Marriage App

Married To Work

Midnight At The Magnolia

Midsummer Madness

Milf

Misunderstanding

Most Eligible Bachelor

Must Be Love

My Bride

My Ex And Whys

Naked

Nappily Ever After

Night Of Knots

No Strings Attached

Oh Happy Days

One By Two

One Second

Only You

Opening Night

Our Lovers

Out Of My League

The Perfect Date

A Perfect Fit

The Perfect Man

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Phone swap

Photo Copy

Plan A Plan B

Private Lesson

Ready To Mingle

Resort To Love

Reunion

Rich In Love

The Royal Treatment

Run Fat Boy Run

Saving Sally

The Secret Diary Of An Exchange Student

Seeking Temporary Wife

Seriously Single

Servant’s Sntrance

Set It Up

Sex And The City: The Movie

She’s All that

She’s The Man

She’s Gotta Have It

Single All The Way

Slay

So different

So My Grandma’s A Lesbian

Soldier

Someone Borrowed

Someone Great

Something New

Sophie Seeks 7

Sounds Like Love

Spanglish

Squared Love

Squared Love All Over Again

The Stig-Helmer Story

Still Out Of My League

Stuck With You

Sweet & Sour

The Switch

Tall Girl

Tall Girl 2

The Taming Of The Shrewd

That’s Amor

Thieves In Thailand

The Third Party

This Is 40

Three Words To Forever

Time Out

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

To each Their Own

To Russia With Love

Too Handsome To Handle

Trippin’ With The Kandasamys

Tuscan Wedding

Under The Riccione Sun

Unexpectedly Yours

United

Wanderlust

Warm Bodies

The Wedding Date

Wedding Season

What Are The Odds?

When We First Met

Whipped

Wild Mountain Thyme

Win It All

Wonderland

The Wrong Missy

You People

You’re My Boss

You’ve Got This

Your Place Or Mine

Zero

If you’re after something more specific though, you can always utilise Netflix’s secret codes. To use them, simply go to www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ and add the following code to the address.

Netflix’s romantic secret codes are as follows: