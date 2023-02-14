Here’s every romcom on Netflix for Valentine’s Day

It might be best to just stay in and watch Netflix this Valentine’s Day. Between Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, The Whale and Knock At The Cabin, there’s not a whole lot of choice at the cinema for romantic films right now.
If Magic Mike’s Last Dance isn’t your idea of a great night out, Netflix has got you covered with a hefty selection of classic romcoms.
Whether you’re in the mood for an iconic, romantic pillar of cinema like Dirty Dancing or Maid In Manhattan, or if you fancy something more lighthearted like Friends With Benefits, there’s a lot to dive into on Netflix.
These are all the romantic comedies on Netflix:
Selfie69
1000 Miles From Christmas
13 Going On 30
15 August
About Time
Adult Behaviour…It’s All In The Mind
Afterlife Of The Party
AI Love You
Airplane Mode
Aiyyaa
Alex Strangelove
Alfie
Ali’s Wedding
All Because Of You
All She Wrote
All The freckles In The World
Aloe Vera
Along Came Polly
Always Be My Maybe
The American Game
Amr’s In Trouble
The Art Of Love
As Good As It Gets
Axone
Aziza
Baby Mamas
Bad Luck Good Love
Before Valentine’s
Den Store Dag
Bittersweet Days
The Bounty Hunter
Bride To Rent
Bridget Jone’s Baby
Brother In Love
Burning Love
Bygones Be Bygones
The Byzantine Cat
Can You Keep A Secret?
Can’t Help Falling In Love
Catching Feelings
A Chaster Marriage
Chennai Express
Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke
The Clapper
The Climb
Cook Off
Crazy About Her
Crazy Beautiful You
Cuban Fury
Deaf Affy
Dear Ex
Deliha
Delivery By Christmas
Desperados
Despite Everything
Different Experience
Dinner At My Place
Dirty Dancing
Disconnect
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Don’t Blame Karma
Doris
The Entitled
Eurovision: The Story Of Fire Saga
The extraordinary Tale Of The Times Table
Fuck Love Too
Falling For Figarao
Falling For Christmas
Falling Inn Love
Fashion Chicks
Fast And Feel Love
Finding Hubby
First Year Of Deception
Flower Girl
For Her Sake
Forever Out Of My League
Friends With Benefits
Friendzone
Good On Paper
The Half Of It
Happy Anniversary
Happy We
He’s All That
He’s Just Not That Into You
Heart Parade
The Heartbreak Club
Heartsong
Holidate
House Arrest
How Do You Know
How To Get Over A Breakup
I Am Not An Easy Man
I Believe In Santa
I Love you Heavenly
I Love You, Stupid
Ibiza
In Good Hands
The Incredible Jessica James
Isn’t It Romantic
It Could Happen To You
It Takes A Man And A Woman
It’s Complicated
It’s Her Day
Jumping From High Places
Just Go With It
Just Like Heaven
Just Say Yes
Just Short Of Perfect
What Did I Mess
Kicking And Screaming
Kill Me If You Dare
The Kissing Booth
The Kissing Booth 2
The Kissing Booth 3
Last Holiday
The Laws Of Thermodynamics
Le Week-End
Lee And Cindy C
Let It Snow
Let’s Tie The Knot, Honey
Little Big Mouth
LOL
Look Both Ways
Look For A Star
Looking For Love
Love And Friendship
Love & Gelato
Love And Leashes
Love At first Stream
Love Hard
Love In A Puff
Love In The Villa
Love Is Colourblind
Love Per Square Foot
Love Sarah
Love Tactics
Love Today
Love Wedding Repeat
Love You To The Stars And Back
Love, Guaranteed
Love.com
The Lovebirds
Loving Ibiza
Loving Is Losing
Maid In Manhattan
A Man For The Weekend
Man Up
A Man Wanted
The Marriage App
Married To Work
Midnight At The Magnolia
Midsummer Madness
Milf
Misunderstanding
Most Eligible Bachelor
Must Be Love
My Bride
My Ex And Whys
Naked
Nappily Ever After
Night Of Knots
No Strings Attached
Oh Happy Days
One By Two
One Second
Only You
Opening Night
Our Lovers
Out Of My League
The Perfect Date
A Perfect Fit
The Perfect Man
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Phone swap
Photo Copy
Plan A Plan B
Private Lesson
Ready To Mingle
Resort To Love
Reunion
Rich In Love
The Royal Treatment
Run Fat Boy Run
Saving Sally
The Secret Diary Of An Exchange Student
Seeking Temporary Wife
Seriously Single
Servant’s Sntrance
Set It Up
Sex And The City: The Movie
She’s All that
She’s The Man
She’s Gotta Have It
Single All The Way
Slay
So different
So My Grandma’s A Lesbian
Soldier
Someone Borrowed
Someone Great
Something New
Sophie Seeks 7
Sounds Like Love
Spanglish
Squared Love
Squared Love All Over Again
The Stig-Helmer Story
Still Out Of My League
Stuck With You
Sweet & Sour
The Switch
Tall Girl
Tall Girl 2
The Taming Of The Shrewd
That’s Amor
Thieves In Thailand
The Third Party
This Is 40
Three Words To Forever
Time Out
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
To each Their Own
To Russia With Love
Too Handsome To Handle
Trippin’ With The Kandasamys
Tuscan Wedding
Under The Riccione Sun
Unexpectedly Yours
United
Wanderlust
Warm Bodies
The Wedding Date
Wedding Season
What Are The Odds?
When We First Met
Whipped
Wild Mountain Thyme
Win It All
Wonderland
The Wrong Missy
You People
You’re My Boss
You’ve Got This
Your Place Or Mine
Zero
If you’re after something more specific though, you can always utilise Netflix’s secret codes. To use them, simply go to www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ and add the following code to the address.
Netflix’s romantic secret codes are as follows:
- Romance Classics – 31273
- Romantic Tearjerkers – 9257
- LGBTQ+ Romance – 3329
- Movies For Hopeless Romantics – 81495
- Quirky Romance – 36103
- Steamy Romance – 35800
- Teen Romance – 53915
- Valentine’s Day Favourites – 1952249
- Valentine’s Day Films – 50117