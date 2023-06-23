Here’s every song on the ‘Asteroid City’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City has been released – check it out below.

Set during a junior stargazer convention in 1950s America, the film stars a mix of new and frequent collaborators from Anderson’s past works, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston and Edward Norton.

The comedy-drama had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, where it competed for the Palme d’Or prize. It was later released in cinemas on June 23.

Who composed the score for Asteroid City?

Advertisement

Alexandre Desplat created the film’s score, who has previously worked with Anderson on Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle Of Dogs and The French Dispatch.

His other notable credits include Guillermo Del Toro’s Shape Of Water, Little Women directed by Greta Gerwig and both parts of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.

What other songs are on the soundtrack?

Desplat’s score is joined by various other country-orientated songs, including tracks by The Springfields featuring Dusty Springfield, Slim Whitman and Bing Crosby.

Jarvis Cocker, who has a cameo in the film, contributes two original songs to the soundtrack titled ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)’ and ‘You Can’t Wake Up If You Don’t Fall Asleep’. Both songs were produced by former Pulp guitarist Richard Hawley.

You can check out the full tracklist and stream the soundtrack below.

Advertisement

1. ‘WXYZ-TV Channel 8’ – Alexandre Desplat

2. ‘Last Train To San Fernando’ – Johnny Duncan and the Bluegrass Boys

3. ‘Indian Love Call’ – Slim Whitman

4. ‘April In Portugal’ – Les Baxter

5. ‘Ida Red’ – Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

6. ‘Pachelbel: Canon And Gigue in D Major’ – Henk Bouman, Musica Antiqua Köln, Reinhard Goebel

7. ‘Opening Ceremony With Awards Presentation’ – Alexandre Desplat

8. ‘Jingle Jangle Jingle’ – Tex Ritter

9. ‘Orange Blossom Special’ – Bill Monroe, The Bluegrass Boys

10. ‘High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me)’ – Tex Ritter

11. ‘Cowboy’s Lament’ – Burl Ives

12. ‘Viewing Of The Astronomical Ellipses – Alexandre Desplat

13. ‘Rose Marie’ – Slim Whitman

14. ‘Indian Love Call – 1944 version’ – Slim Whitman

15. ‘Sixteen Tons’ – Tennessee Ernie Ford

16. ‘The Cattle Call’ – Eddy Arnold

17. ‘Special Seminar At The Playwright’s Request’ – Alexandre Desplat

18. ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)’ – Asteroid City cast

19. ‘Kaw-Liga’ – Johnny Duncan, The Bluegrass Boys

20. ‘Emergency Assembly’ – Alexandre Desplat

21. ‘A Bewildering And Bedazzling Celestial Mystery’ – Alexandre Desplat

22. ‘How High The Moon’ – Les Paul, Mary Ford

23. ‘The Streets Of Laredo’ – Bing Crosby

24. ‘Freight Train’ – The Chas McDevitt Skiffle Group, Nancy Whiskey

25. ‘You Can’t Wake Up If You Don’t Fall Asleep’ – Jarvis Cocker

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The Anderson faithful will certainly be rewarded by a lush-looking film and a cast so big, there hasn’t even been time to mention Margot Robbie, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, and Jeff Goldblum. Suffice it to say, Anderson has swelled the ranks of his rep company even more.

“Best of all, Jason Schwartzman – now on his seventh Anderson movie – gets a juicy role for his favourite director. Seeing the two of them together again feels like perfect harmony.”