Here’s every song on the ‘Extraction 2’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack has been released for Extraction 2 – check it out below.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, this sequel sees Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as mercenary Tyler Rake, who is assigned to rescue a ruthless Georgian gangster’s family from prison.

Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa also reprise their roles from the original film. New cast additions include Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili and Idris Elba.

Who has composed the score for Extraction 2?

Henry Jackman and Alex Belcher have collaborated on the film’s score, who also worked on the 2020 original. Jackman has composed for various films, including Kick-Ass, Kong: Skull Island, X-Men: First Class and The Interview, while Belcher is known for his work on 21 Bridges and Amazon TV series Citadel.

You can stream the full soundtrack below.

Hargrave recently expressed interest in seeing Tyler Rake team up with John Wick in a future film. “I want to see that go down,” Hargrave told Dexerto. “It’s two epic action stars going at it. That would be amazing.”

In a three-star review of the sequel, NME wrote: “Crunching, ripping and snapping their way through hordes of Eastern European enemies, Rake and his small, SWAT-style team of unerring marksmen serve up dynamite battle sequences stuffed with thrillingly chaotic moments. Our favourite is when Rake socks several unlucky henchmen with a gloved fist that has somehow caught fire.”

Summing up the sequel, it adds: “It’s mostly pleasing, mindless fun, but making sense of the story is like pulling teeth.”

Extraction 2 is available to stream on Netflix.