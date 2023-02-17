Here’s every song on the ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack to Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has been released – check it out below.

Like 2015’s Ant-Man and its 2018 sequel, Ant-Man And The Wasp, the original score for Quantumania has been composed by Christophe Beck and features a handful of punny titles like ‘Kang Bang’, ‘Alien Ant Harm’ and ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Energy Core’.

Elsewhere, the final track on the soundtrack ‘Holes’ is performed by actor David Dastmalchian who plays Ant-Man’s buddy Kurt Goreshter.

The soundtrack was released earlier this week (February 15) ahead of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania hitting cinemas later today (February 17).

Unlike Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there’s no companion album for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania meaning fans are still waiting for an official release of the remix of Elton John’s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ that featured in the first trailer.

You can check out the full tracklist for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s official soundtrack below.

1. ‘Theme from Quantumania’

2. ‘We Should Be Dead’

3. ‘What Is This Place?’

4. ‘Skies of Axia’

5. ‘The Hunter’

6. ‘Fifty Shades of Kang’

7. ‘Quantum Nexus’

8. ‘The Conqueror’

9. ‘Through the Storm’

10. ‘Sting Operation’

11. ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Energy Core’

12. ‘Look Out For the Little Guy’

13. ‘He’s Kang, He Saw, He Conquered’

14. ‘Sting Low, Sweet Variant’

15. ‘Like Father Like Daughter’

16. ‘Kang Bang’

17. ‘Alien Ant Harm’

18. ‘Threnody for a Reformed Dick’

19. ‘Lang vs. Kang’

20. ‘Don’t Let Go’

21. ‘Hymenoptera’

22. ‘Holes (ft David Dastmalchian)’

In a four-star review of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, NME wrote: “Blessed with the ability to bend the cosmos to his will (“time is not what you think it is”), Majors’ cool yet commanding tyrant Kang dominates every scene he’s in. Whether it’s quelling dissent with a single stare or flipping a finger to dispatch his enemies, Kang has an intimidating presence not unlike Darth Vader.”

“In fact, he’s so compelling that after his initial introduction about half-way through Quantumania, the other characters seem less interesting by comparison. Rudd and Lilly might be first-billed on the poster, but this is undeniably the Majors show – did Marvel just find its next great villain?”