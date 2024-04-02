Here’s every song on ‘The Beautiful Game’ soundtrack

The Beautiful Game is Netflix’s new football drama film, starring Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward. But what songs are included on the film’s soundtrack? Read on for all the details.

The feature film was released onto the streaming platform last week (March 29), and tells the story of the England homeless team and their star striker Vinny (Ward) and coach Mal (Nighy), as they compete in the Homeless World Cup.

It is directed by Thea Sharrock, who also helmed the recent box office hit Wicked Little Letters, and was written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who is known for 24 Hour Party People, Millions and the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

Watch the trailer for the film here:

The film has been in production since 2021, with a previous incarnation having had Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson attached to it.

What songs are included on the soundtrack to The Beautiful Game?

The film has a score composed by Adem Ilhan, known for his work on films such as Yesterday and Dead Man’s Shoes.

In addition, the soundtrack includes a number of well-known songs, including by The Clash, Major Lazer, The White Stripes, Paul Simon, Ezra Collective and Fela Kuti.

The full list of songs is:

Ezra Collective – ‘Colonial Mentality’

Fela Kuti – ‘Let’s Start’

The Clash – ‘The Magnificent 7’

Kronos Quartet – ‘Vladimir Martynov: The Beatitudes’

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – ‘Ekute’

The Peanuts – ‘Donna Donna’

Irving Fields Trio – ‘Cha Cha No. 29’

Chaka Khan – ‘Like Sugar’

The South African team “Oasis Reach For Your Dreams” – ‘Ulibambe Lingashoni’

Nino Manfredi, Ornella Vanoni, Bice Valori – ‘Roma Nun Fa’ La Stupida Stasera’

Dalida – ‘O Sole Mio’

Steve Reich, Evan Ziporyn – ‘New York Counterpoint’

Major Lazer, J. Balvin & El Alfa – ‘Que Calor’

The White Stripes – ‘Seven Nation Army’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Solid Ground’

The Halluci Nation (ft. Black Lodge) – ‘Electric Pow Wow Drum’

Aretha Franklin – ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – ‘Homeless’

Paul Simon – ‘Homeless’

