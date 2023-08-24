Here’s every song on ‘The Blackening’ soundtrack

The soundtrack to new horror spoof The Blackening has been revealed — you can find the full list of songs below.

Directed by Tim Story, The Blackening follows a group of Black friends on a Juneteeth weekend getaway who find themselves trapped in a cabin in the woods with a sadistic killer.

In the cabin’s basement, they discover a game called ‘The Blackening’, which features racist caricatures. The group are then forced to play the game in order to save their lives.

Advertisement

“Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realise this ain’t no motherfucking game,” the synopsis reads.

“The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: If the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?”

The film, which is now showing in UK cinemas, stars Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah and Yvonne Orji.

Ever song on The Blackening soundtrack

The Blackening’s soundtrack features a number of classic tracks, covers and contemporary R&B. You can find the full list of songs below:

‘I Can’t Stand the Rain’ – Ann Peebles

‘Run’ – Cut the Lights

‘Way Up’ – Daisha McBride

‘It’s My Right’ – Studio Musicians

‘777’ – Silk Sonic

‘Can’t Get Enough’ – David Basseliz

‘Look at Us Now’ – Fa$ho

‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ – James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson

‘Pay Attention’ – Valeria Andrews and Ryan Toby

‘Made You Look’ – Nas

‘See Me’ – RoRo

‘Heavyweight’ – Blackway

Is there a trailer for The Blackening?

Advertisement

The first trailer was released in March this year. You can watch it about. The final trailer, which you can watch here, dropped two months later in May.

The Blackening — which has been well received by critics and US audiences, and currently holds a Rotten Tomato score of 86 percent — is now showing in UK cinemas.