Here’s every song on the ‘Do Revenge’ soundtrack

The soundtrack to Netflix comedy film Do Revenge has been revealed, featuring Billie Eilish, Robyn and Caroline Polachek.
Loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train, Do Revenge is a black comedy which follows high school students, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), as they seek revenge against each other’s bullies.
A synopsis reads: “After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.”
Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), the film also stars Sophie Turner, Rish Shah, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Austin Abrams, Eliza Bennett, Alisha Boe, Talia Ryder and Paris Berelc.
The film’s soundtrack features a broad range of tracks, from recent hits by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo to dance classics like Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’. Check out the full list of songs below.
- ‘For The Girls’ – Hayley Kiyoko
- ‘Do You Know (What It Takes) – Robyn
- ‘Cybah’ – Syd
- ‘Brutal’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘The Impression That I Get’ – The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
- ‘How’s It Going To Be’ – Third Eye Blind
- ‘I Eat Boys – Chloe Moriondo
- ‘Milionària’ – Rosalía
- ‘Celebrity Skin’ – Hole
- ‘Deceptacon’ – Le Tigre
- ‘Blondes’ – Blu DeTiger
- ‘Dumb Dumb’ – Mazie
- ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ – Caroline Polachek
- ‘Easy Going – Kacy Hill
- ‘Move’ – TOBi
- ‘How Bizarre’ (orchestral version) – The Symphonic Pops
- ‘Kids In America’ – Maude Latour
- ‘Pretend’ – Juliana Madrid
- ‘Bitter Bitch’ – Helen
- ‘Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)’ – MUNA
- ‘Flagpole Sitta’ – Harvey Danger
- ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’ – Tate McRae
- ‘Shame Reactions’ – Pom Pom Squad
- ‘Happier Than Ever’ – Billie Eilish
- ‘Dead To Me (Simonyouth remix)’ – Chloe Adams
- ‘Praise You’ – Fatboy Slim
- ‘Bitch’ – Meredith Brooks
- ‘Dreams’ – The Cranberries
In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Do Revenge might be standing on the shoulders of a lot of other high school heroes, but it’s more than tall enough on its own to be counted in the same class.”
Do Revenge is available to stream on Netflix.