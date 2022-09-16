Here’s every song on the ‘Do Revenge’ soundtrack

The soundtrack to Netflix comedy film Do Revenge has been revealed, featuring Billie Eilish, Robyn and Caroline Polachek.

Loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train, Do Revenge is a black comedy which follows high school students, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), as they seek revenge against each other’s bullies.

A synopsis reads: “After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.”

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), the film also stars Sophie Turner, Rish Shah, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Austin Abrams, Eliza Bennett, Alisha Boe, Talia Ryder and Paris Berelc.

The film’s soundtrack features a broad range of tracks, from recent hits by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo to dance classics like Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’. Check out the full list of songs below.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Do Revenge might be standing on the shoulders of a lot of other high school heroes, but it’s more than tall enough on its own to be counted in the same class.”

Do Revenge is available to stream on Netflix.