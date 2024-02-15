Here’s every song on the ‘Madame Web’ soundtrack

Madame Web hit cinemas around the world yesterday (February 14), but what songs are included in the latest instalment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe?

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, the film stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role as a woman who develops psychic abilities. The White Lotus’ Sydney Sweeney co-stars, as do Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson (Anatomy of a Scandal) and co-written by Clarkson, Claire Parker, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius, Dracula Untold), the film has been met with an initial wave of negative reviews after its Los Angeles premiere, with some labelling it “an embarrassing mess”.

It comes after Johnson recently said that acting on the set of Madame Web, with a high volume of CGI effects, was “absolutely psychotic”.

“I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic,” she said.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted [Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.”

What songs are on the Madame Web soundtrack?

The events of the film take place in 2003, which is reflected in the soundtrack’s selections of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Britney Spears and Mis-Teeq. As well as the movie’s original score, which has been composed by John Soderqvist, the following songs also appear:

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Miles Away’

Graciela Oddone – ‘La Púrpura de la Rosa: 3. ¿Tú Eres Venus?’

Mis-Teeq – ‘Scandalous (StarGate Radio Mix)’

Meredith Brooks – ‘Bitch’

Britney Spears – ‘Toxic’

Tiffany – ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’

The Cranberries – ‘Dreams’