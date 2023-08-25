Here’s every song on the Red, White & Royal Blue soundtrack

The film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue has arrived on Amazon Prime Video, and so far it’s been well received by fans of the book.
It tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and Britain’s Prince Henry, who fall in love. However, due to their high-profile public lives, they must keep their relationship a secret at all costs.
The film is led by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, but also includes some A-list cameos from Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry.
In addition to the star-studded cast, Red White & Royal Blue also boasts a huge soundtrack, featuring everything from classical compositions and Christmas hits to songs from David Bowie and Bad Bunny.
Every song on the Red, White & Royal Blue soundtrack
- ‘String Quartet No 10 in E Flat Major, D 87: IV Allegro’ – Franz Schubert
- ‘Bad Reputation’ – Joan Jett
- ‘Duda Duda’ – GENN
- ‘Up the Hill Backwards’ – David Bowie
- ‘Beautyful Beauti’ – Brainstorm
- ‘Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ – Billy May
- ‘That Thing You Do (LHOTSE Remix)’ – Ellem
- ‘Échalo Pa’ Ca’ – Sofia Reyes’Darell and Lalo Ebratt
- ‘Que Calor’ – Major Lazer, J Balvin and El Alfa
- ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Get Low’ – Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat Ying Yang Twins
- ‘Magic’ – David From Barberton
- ‘Party in The Hague’ – DJ Roc
- ‘Johann Sebastian Bach ‘Goldberg Variations’, BWV 988: Variation 17′ – Pi-hsien Chen
- ‘Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K 331 – ‘Alla Turca’: 3 Alla Turca (Allegretto)’ – Alfred Brendel
- ‘All I Really Want Is You’ – The Marias
- ‘3 Boys’ – Omar Apollo
- ‘Tu-Bardh’ – Clanadonia
- ‘Le Canal Saint Martin’ – Maria Rémusat
- ‘City of Lost Souls’ – Tim Koss
- ‘Nighttime in Harlem’ – Benny Reid
- ‘Shining Armor’ – Mamalarky
- ‘Alejandra’ – Luis Pérez Meza
- ‘Canciones de Amor a Ti’ – Rigoberta Bandini
- ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ – Queen (Performed by Nicholas Galitzine)
- ‘If I Loved You’ – Vagabon
- ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ – Perfume Genius
- ‘Momentary’ – Edvard Kravchuk
- ‘Fruit’ (Red, White & Royal Blue Version) – Oliver Sim
- ‘Color My Life’ – Chicano Batman
Prime Video’s official description of the film reads: “Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centres around Alex, the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.
Red, White & Royal Blue is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.