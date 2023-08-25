Here’s every song on the Red, White & Royal Blue soundtrack

The film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue has arrived on Amazon Prime Video, and so far it’s been well received by fans of the book.

It tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and Britain’s Prince Henry, who fall in love. However, due to their high-profile public lives, they must keep their relationship a secret at all costs.

The film is led by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, but also includes some A-list cameos from Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry.

In addition to the star-studded cast, Red White & Royal Blue also boasts a huge soundtrack, featuring everything from classical compositions and Christmas hits to songs from David Bowie and Bad Bunny.

Every song on the Red, White & Royal Blue soundtrack

‘String Quartet No 10 in E Flat Major, D 87: IV Allegro’ – Franz Schubert

‘Bad Reputation’ – Joan Jett

‘Duda Duda’ – GENN

‘Up the Hill Backwards’ – David Bowie

‘Beautyful Beauti’ – Brainstorm

‘Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ – Billy May

‘That Thing You Do (LHOTSE Remix)’ – Ellem

‘Échalo Pa’ Ca’ – Sofia Reyes’Darell and Lalo Ebratt

‘Que Calor’ – Major Lazer, J Balvin and El Alfa

‘Tití Me Preguntó’ – Bad Bunny

‘Get Low’ – Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat Ying Yang Twins

‘Magic’ – David From Barberton

‘Party in The Hague’ – DJ Roc

‘Johann Sebastian Bach ‘Goldberg Variations’, BWV 988: Variation 17′ – Pi-hsien Chen

‘Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K 331 – ‘Alla Turca’: 3 Alla Turca (Allegretto)’ – Alfred Brendel

‘All I Really Want Is You’ – The Marias

‘3 Boys’ – Omar Apollo

‘Tu-Bardh’ – Clanadonia

‘Le Canal Saint Martin’ – Maria Rémusat

‘City of Lost Souls’ – Tim Koss

‘Nighttime in Harlem’ – Benny Reid

‘Shining Armor’ – Mamalarky

‘Alejandra’ – Luis Pérez Meza

‘Canciones de Amor a Ti’ – Rigoberta Bandini

‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ – Queen (Performed by Nicholas Galitzine)

‘If I Loved You’ – Vagabon

‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ – Perfume Genius

‘Momentary’ – Edvard Kravchuk

‘Fruit’ (Red, White & Royal Blue Version) – Oliver Sim

‘Color My Life’ – Chicano Batman

Prime Video’s official description of the film reads: “Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centres around Alex, the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Red, White & Royal Blue is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.