Here’s every song on the ‘Wonka’ soundtrack

Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet has finally arrived in cinemas and now fans can listen to the film’s entire soundtrack – find the full list of songs below.

Directed by Paul King, the filmmaker behind Paddington and Paddington 2, Wonka sees Chalamet cast as a younger version of the world-famous chocolatier and follows him as he tries to open his first shop.

The musical prequel has been well-received in its first reviews, with critics describing it as “infinitely charming” and “intoxicating”. The film’s score, which features original songs from Chalamet and Hugh Grant, has also received praise.

Every song on the Wonka soundtrack:

1. ‘Pure Imagination’ (Opening Titles Version) – Joby Talbot

2. ‘A Hatful of Dreams’ – Timothée Chalamet & The Cast of Wonka

3. ‘Welcome to Scrubbit’s’ – Joby Talbot

4. ‘You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This’ (Hoverchocs) – Timothée Chalamet

5. ‘Flying Chocolatiers’ – Joby Talbot

6. ‘Scrub Scrub’ – The Cast of Wonka

7. ‘Wonka’s Case’ – Joby Talbot

8. ‘Sweet Tooth’ – Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton & Keegan-Michael Key

9. ‘Willy and Noodle at the Zoo’ – Joby Talbot

10. ‘For a Moment’ – Calah Lane & Timothée Chalamet

11. ‘The Letter ‘A” – Joby Talbot

12. ‘Clock Tower’ – Joby Talbot

13. ‘You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This’ – Timothée Chalamet & The Cast of Wonka

14. ‘Oompa Loompa’ – Hugh Grant & Timothée Chalamet

15. ‘A World of Your Own’ – Timothée Chalamet & The Cast of Wonka

16. ‘Sorry, Noodle’ – Timothée Chalamet

17. ‘Mamma’s Secret’ – Joby Talbot

18. ‘Pure Imagination’ (from Wonka) – Timothée Chalamet

19. ‘Oompa Loompa’ (Reprise) – Hugh Grant

20. ‘500 Monks, One Giraffe’ – Joby Talbot

21. ‘Death by Chocolate’ – Joby Talbot

22. ‘The Oompa Loompa to the Rescue’ – Joby Talbot 23. Noodle Gives Affable the Ledger – Joby Talbot

24. ‘Chocolate Fountain’ – Joby Talbot

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Wonka has charm, heart and eye-popping visuals from start to finish. Only the dubious decision to encase one chocolate-gobbling baddie in a fat suit leaves a slightly bitter aftertaste.

“A scene-stealing Grant provides the comic highlights as Lofty, a supercilious Oompa Loompa with a grudge against Chalamet’s title character, while the film’s emotional beats come from Willy’s flowering friendship with book-loving orphan Noodle (Calah Lane).

“Wonka isn’t quite an immaculate confection, but it’s moreish enough to become a future festive favourite. You’ll want to tuck right in.”