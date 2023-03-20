Here’s every song on the ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Shazam! Fury Of The Gods has been released – check it out below.

Directed by David F. Samberg (Lights Out), the DC sequel sees Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster siblings transform into superheroes once again to take on a new threat in the Daughters of Atlas.

Zachary Levi returns as Billy’s super-powered alter-ego, Shazam. Other cast members include Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren.

Who composed the score for Shazam! Fury Of The Gods?

Advertisement

For the sequel, Christophe Beck (The Muppets, Ant-Man) stepped in to replace the 2019 film’s composer Benjamin Wallfisch. You can stream the full album below.

What songs are included on the Shazam: Fury Of The Gods soundtrack?

In the film’s trailer, Eminem’s track ‘Business’ from his 2002 album ‘The Eminem Show’ is used. It comes after the original Shazam! featured the rapper’s classic song ‘My Name Is’.

You can check out other tracks featured in the film below.

‘AOK’ – Tai Verdes

‘This Must Be The Place’ – Sure Sure

‘Sabotage’ – Cemetery Sun

‘Superbloom’ – MisterWives

‘A Little Less Conversation (JXL Radio Edit Remix)’ – Elvis Presley x JXL

‘Holding Out For A Hero’ – Bonnie Tyler

In a two-star review of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, NME wrote: “Fury Of The Gods gets a big silly ending which is occasionally fun, but there’s a cheap and clumsy feel to everything – a superhero sequel made in the same vague shape as a dozen others.

“Nodding and winking its way towards a place in a shared universe throughout the end-credit stings, all eyes are clearly on bigger super-ensembles with even more tones, characters and moving parts to juggle.”