Here’s every song on ‘The Little Mermaid’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid has been released – check it out below.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago), the live-action remake stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, alongside Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder.

Other cast members include Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Noma Dumezweni as new character Queen Selina, who is Eric’s mother.

Who composed the soundtrack for The Little Mermaid?

Alan Menken, who scored and co-wrote songs for the 1989 original, returned to compose the soundtrack for the remake. Along with reworking original classics, Menken co-wrote four new songs with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights).

Those four new songs include a rap-led track called ‘The Scuttlebutt’ for Awkwafina, a new song for Ariel titled ‘For The First Time’ and Prince Eric’s ‘Wild Uncharted Waters’.

You can check out the full tracklist and stream the soundtrack below.

‘Triton’s Kingdom’ – Alan Menken

‘Part Of Your World’ – Halle

‘Fathoms Below’ – Jonah Hauer-King, John Dagleish, Christopher Fairbank

‘Part Of Your World (Reprise)’ – Halle

‘Under The Sea’ – Daveed Diggs

‘Wild Uncharted Waters’ – Jonah Hauer-King

‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ – Melissa McCarthy

‘For The First Time’ – Halle

‘Kiss The Girl’ – Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay

‘The Scuttlebutt’ – Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs

‘Eric’s Decision’ – Alan Menken

‘Vanessa’s Trick’ – Alan Menken

‘Part Of Your World (Reprise II)’ – Halle

‘Kiss The Girl (Island Band Reprise)’ – Alan Menken

‘Finale’ – Alan Menken

Speaking to Deadline about adding a new song for Ariel, Marshall said: “Ariel had one song, and we had to hear more from her, even though she loses her voice to become a human. We came up with this idea: what is she feeling when she first comes on land? And so John DeLuca and myself and David Magee came up with this idea for a song called ‘For The First Time’, which allowed a full montage of her experiences on land.

“We found a song for Scuttlebutt, written for Awkwafina, who’s really funny and also a wonderful rap artist too.”