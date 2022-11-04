Here’s every song on the ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been released – check it out below.

Directed by Eric Appel, this send-up of the biopic genre stars Daniel Radcliffe as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and loosely follows the musician’s life and career. The rest of the cast is similarly unexpected, with Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.

A synopsis reads: “Weird tells the ‘true’ story of Alfred Matthew Yankovic – world famous as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic – his beginning interest in the accordion, his discovery by Dr. Demento, his support from Madonna, and his overall claim to fame. A satire of the biopic genre, the film intentionally exaggerates and downright fabricates moments in Yankovic’s life for comical effect.”

The biopic features a number of Yankovic’s classic songs, including ‘Eat It’, ‘I Love Rocky Road’, ‘Amish Paradise’, ‘My Bologna’ and ‘Like A Surgeon’. It also features a new song composed for the closing credits, titled ‘Now You Know’.

Along with tracks from Yankovic, the film has a score composed by Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg, who previously worked together on the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

You can check out the full soundtrack below.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Occasionally, it all gets a bit too on the nose. The constant mock-veneration of Al’s lyrical prowess is overdone – and co-writer Yankovic’s desperate need to show he’s in on the joke quickly grows tiresome. And yet, Radcliffe’s winning performance – like a goofy high-schooler who wins the lottery – is enough to keep everyone laughing.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is available to stream on The Roku Channel.