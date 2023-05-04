Here’s every song on the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has been hailed as a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, with the future of the franchise now very much up in the air.

Director James Gunn previously confirmed that the third instalment would be the Guardians’ final adventure together, although following the release of the film, it’s now clear that many of the characters will appear again in other MCU films.

Vol. 3 sees the Guardians adjusting to life on Knowhere as parts of Rocket’s past resurface. In order to protect him, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must lead the team on a dangerous mission that could tear them apart.

The official synopsis reads: “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Like the previous two films, Vol. 3 features an eclectic soundtrack, consisting of a range of popular songs across multiple genres. The mixtape, which is now available to stream on various music platforms, includes tracks from Radiohead, Florence + The Machine, Bruce Springsteen, Beastie Boys and many more.

Here’s every track on the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack

1. ‘Creep’ (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

2. ‘Crazy on You’ – Heart

3. ‘Since You Been Gone’ – Rainbow

4. ‘In the Meantime’ – Spacehog

5. ‘Reasons’ – Earth, Wind and Fire

6. ‘Do You Realize??’ – The Flaming Lips

7. ‘We Care a Lot’ – Faith No More

8. ‘Koinu no Carnival’ (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC

9. ‘I’m Always Chasing Rainbows’ – Alice Cooper

10. ‘San Francisco’ – The Mowgli’s

11. ‘Poor Girl’ – X

12. ‘This Is the Day’ – The The

13. ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn’ – Beastie Boys

14. ‘Dog Days Are Over’ – Florence + The Machine

15. ‘Badlands’ – Bruce Springsteen

16. ‘I Will Dare’ – The Replacements

17. ‘Come and Get Your Love’ – Redbone

Speaking to Rolling Stone, director James Gunn explained how the stripped-down version of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ summed up the vibe for the film.

“It doesn’t start with ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ [like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2],” he said. “It doesn’t start with ‘Come and Get Your Love’ [like the first movie]. It starts with Radiohead’s acoustic version of ‘Creep.’ And that’s just a much different tone from the beginning than the other two films.”

Previous Guardians mixtapes have gone on to gain cult status among film and music fans. The soundtrack for the first 2014 blockbuster became one of the best-selling vinyl records of the time, before the second also landed well with its run of iconic artists.