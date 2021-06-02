Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in June

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for June 2021 – see every film and TV show landing on the streaming service below.

Netflix originals arriving on the streaming platform this month include Gina Rodriguez-fronted sci-fi drama Awake and parenting comedy Fatherhood starring Kevin heart.

Original show Lupin returns for its second season, with Omar Sy reprising his role as the gentleman thief Assane Diop. Reality series Too Hot to Handle and Mae Martin’s queer comedy drama Feel Good also returns for their second season. New show Sweet Tooth, executive produced by Robert Downey, Jr., will also launch.

Danny Boyle’s Yesterday is confirmed to stream in June, plus The Dead Don’t Die starring Adam Drive and Bill Murray, and DC blockbuster Aquaman.

See the list of titles with confirmed dates below:

June 1st

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020)

Boogeyman (2005)

CoComelon (Season 3)

Colombiana (2011)

Count Arthur Strong (Multiple Seasons)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (Season 1)

Married to Medicine (Season 2)

Nigella: At My Table (Season 1)

Octonauts (4 Seasons)

One Chance (2013)

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Season 1)

Roh (2019)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2013)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2013)

Soul (2019)

Summoned (2013)

Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Multiple Seasons)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020)

Thomas and Friends (Season 24)

Top Coppers (Season 1)

June 2nd

Carnaval (2021)

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

Sophie Seeks 7 (2014)

June 3rd

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1)

Dancing Queens (2021)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1)

Summertime (Season 2)

The Girl and the Gun (2019)

June 4th

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (2021)

Human: The World Within (Season 1)

Sweet and Sour (2021)

Sweet Tooth (Season 1)

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021)

Yesterday (2019)

Xtreme (2021)

June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021)

June 7th

Strange But True (2019)

June 9th

Awake (2021)

Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1)

Tragic Jungle (2021)

June 10th

Camellia Sisters (2021)

Locombianos (Season 1)

Trese (Season 1)

June 11th

Lupin (Part 2)

Skater Girl (2021)

Wish Dragon (2021)

June 13th

The Devil Below (2021)

June 14th

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1)

June 15th

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1)

Let’s Eat (Season 1)

Rhyme Time Town (Season 2)

Silver Skates (2020)

Song One (2014)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Unwind Your Mind (2021)

Workin’ Moms (Season 5)

June 16th

A Man for the Week End (2017)

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1)

Penguin Town (Season 1)

June 17th

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021)

Black Summer (Season 2)

The Gift (Season 3)

Katla (Season 1)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1)

June 18th

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Elite (Season 4)

Fatherhood (2021)

The Intruder (2019)

Jagame Thandhiram (2021)

Rurouni Kenshin 1-3

So Not Worth It (Season 1)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1)

June 20th

Aquaman (2018)

June 22nd

Broken (2021)

June 23rd

Good on Paper (2021)

Murder By the Coast (2021)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2)

June 24th

Crazy Delicious (Season 1)

Godzilla Singular Point (2021)

The Naked Director (Season 2)

The Seventh Day (2021)

June 25th

StarBeam (Season 4)

June 30th

America: The Motion Picture (2021)

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series)