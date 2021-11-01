Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in November 2021

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for November 2021 – see every film and TV show landing on the streaming service below.
Netflix originals arriving on the streaming platform this month include the fifth season of sex positive animation Big Mouth plus a sixth outing for longstanding teen mystery show Riverdale.
The platforms hugely popular docuseries Tiger King returns for a second season on November 17, and shortly after follows the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Beebop starring John Cho.
Netflix Original film The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba and Regina King drops this month, as does Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing. Mega star vehicle Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot also launches.
See the list of titles with confirmed dates below:
November 1
The Claus Family
Argo
A Christmas Star
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
LA Confidential
My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)
Point Break (1991)
Ransom
Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles
Saawariya
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
A Time to Kill
November 2
Hustlers
November 3
The Harder They Fall
Oga Bolaji
November 4
Amina
Jumanji: The Next Level
November 5
Big Mouth (season five)
The Club (part one)
Glória
Narcos: Mexico (season three)
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Yara
8 Remains
The Furies
November 6
Arcane
7 November
Father Christmas is Back
November 9
Swap Shop: Dash for Cash
Your Life Is A Joke
The Curse of La Llorona
November 10
Gentefied (season two)
Passing
November 11
Love Never Lies
7 Prisoners
November 12
Lies and Deceit
Caught in the Act
De leeuw van Vlaanderen
Silent Comrade
Warrior Father King
Red Notice
November 16
Hard Targets 2
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Love Actually
Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Siren
November 17
Christmas Flow
The Queen of Flow (season two)
Riverdale (season six)
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Tiger King (season two)
November 18
Dogs in Space
Lead Me Home
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
November 19
Cowboy Bebop
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Hellbound
Dhamaka
tick, tick… BOOM!
November 20
Blown Away: Christmas
New World
Black Christmas (2019)
Blue Story
November 21
Undercover (season three)
Outlaws
November 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (season one, part two)
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
November 24
Selling Sunset (season four)
True Story
Bruised
Robin, Robin
November 25
F is for Family (season five)
November 26
Light The Night
School Of Chocolate
A Castle For Christmas
Spoiled Brats
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Little Women (2019)
November 28
Elves
November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible