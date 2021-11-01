Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in November 2021

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for November 2021 – see every film and TV show landing on the streaming service below.

Netflix originals arriving on the streaming platform this month include the fifth season of sex positive animation Big Mouth plus a sixth outing for longstanding teen mystery show Riverdale.

The platforms hugely popular docuseries Tiger King returns for a second season on November 17, and shortly after follows the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Beebop starring John Cho.

Netflix Original film The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba and Regina King drops this month, as does Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing. Mega star vehicle Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot also launches.

See the list of titles with confirmed dates below:

November 1

The Claus Family

Argo

A Christmas Star

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

LA Confidential

My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)

Point Break (1991)

Ransom

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles

Saawariya

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

A Time to Kill

November 2

Hustlers

November 3

The Harder They Fall

Oga Bolaji



November 4

Amina

Jumanji: The Next Level

November 5

Big Mouth (season five)

The Club (part one)

Glória

Narcos: Mexico (season three)

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

8 Remains

The Furies

November 6

Arcane



7 November

Father Christmas is Back

November 9

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash

Your Life Is A Joke

The Curse of La Llorona



November 10

Gentefied (season two)

Passing

November 11

Love Never Lies

7 Prisoners



November 12

Lies and Deceit

Caught in the Act

De leeuw van Vlaanderen

Silent Comrade

Warrior Father King

Red Notice

November 16

Hard Targets 2

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Love Actually

Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Siren

November 17

Christmas Flow

The Queen of Flow (season two)

Riverdale (season six)

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King (season two)

November 18

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

November 19

Cowboy Bebop

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Hellbound

Dhamaka

tick, tick… BOOM!

November 20

Blown Away: Christmas

New World

Black Christmas (2019)

Blue Story

November 21

Undercover (season three)

Outlaws

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (season one, part two)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

November 24

Selling Sunset (season four)

True Story

Bruised

Robin, Robin

November 25

F is for Family (season five)

November 26

Light The Night

School Of Chocolate

A Castle For Christmas

Spoiled Brats

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Little Women (2019)



November 28

Elves

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible