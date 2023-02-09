Here’s how much it could cost to keep sharing a Netflix account

Netflix has shared more details on its new rules against password sharing, revealing the potential costs to keep sharing an account.

The streaming giant warned last year about an update that will prevent users from sharing passwords across several devices, and recently shared the mechanics of the new system on its website.

The new rules appeared to require that a home device was logged into every 31 days to its main account otherwise users would be locked out.

However, as the update has begun rolling out in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal, it’s become clear that users can set up a “primary location” to manage access, and add extra members for an additional fee [via the BBC].

In Canada, subscribers can add a “sub account” for CAD$7.99 (£4.92), with an additional two sub accounts per primary subscription being the limit.

The fee in New Zealand is NZ$7.99 (£4.17) for the same feature, and it would cost €3.99 (£3.54) in Portugal and €5.99 (£5.32) in Spain.

A profile transfer feature is set to be offered to allow users to keep their pre-existing profiles if creating new accounts due to the changes.

However, Netflix recently said that the updated measures to crack down on password sharing were posted by mistake following the backlash.

The streaming giant said that a help page about “paid sharing” coming to other countries went live elsewhere “for a brief time” and had then been removed.

“For a brief time yesterday, a help [centre] article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru went live in other countries,” Netflix said of the page. “We have since updated it.”

A 2017 tweet in which Netflix said that “love is sharing a password” once again went viral in the wake of the announcement.