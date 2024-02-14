Here’s how to find romcoms on Netflix this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, save yourself the exhaustion of scrolling aimlessly through the bowels of Netflix in the search for the perfect romantic comedy by using this hidden code that will take you directly to the content you’re looking for.

In the age of streaming, there have never been more options competing for your attention in that moment when you finally get to switch off in front of the telly. Indeed, many of us spend as much time flicking through titles as we do actually watching them.

For those occasions that the algorithms let you down, there is a way to break through the noise, however, and get straight to the specific genre of film or series that you are in the mood for. Read on to find out how to use these very handy Netflix hacks for your benefit.

Here’s how to find romcoms on Netflix

If it is romcoms in particular that you are craving this Valentine’s Day, then you are in luck. All you have to do to break through the avalanche of content on Netflix and filter out everything except the romantic comedies, just use the following code.

By typing the link http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/5475 into your browser of choice, you will be taken to the romcom sub-category on the streamer, and its archive is suddenly opened up to you.

Options in this instance will include classics such as Pretty Woman, Groundhog Day and The Holiday, as well as more contemporary choices like Good Grief, Marry Me and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Do these codes work for other genres?

Yes! Indeed, a broad range of other subgenres can be accessed in the same way. By using the same URL and simply changing the final digits to a new code, Netflix users can get straight to the material they’re after.

For example, by applying the code 10118 to the end of the link, you will be taken to their archive of comic book and superhero movies. Similarly, the code 6889 will show you all of their crime dramas.

A few other Netflix genre codes are as follows:

Action & adventure: 1365

Action comedies: 43040

Action thrillers: 43048

Anime: 7424

Art house movies: 29764

Biographical dramas: 3179

British movies: 10757

Children & family movies: 783

Comedies: 6548

Cult movies: 7627

Documentaries: 6839

Fantasy movies: 9744

Gay & lesbian dramas: 500

Horror movies: 8711

Independent movies: 7077

Music movies: 1701

Musicals: 13335

Psychological thrillers: 5505

Romantic dramas: 1255

Sci-fi dramas: 3916

Sports movies: 4370

Teen dramas: 9299

Thrillers: 8933

Westerns: 7700