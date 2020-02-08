Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Oscar ceremony

The Academy Awards ceremony takes place this weekend – here’s all the information on when and where it’s happening and how to watch.

When is it happening?

The 92nd Academy Awards takes place on Sunday February 9. Whilst the event usually takes place towards the end of February, this year it’s been moved forward.



Where is it happening?

The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

When can I watch?

Sky Cinema Oscars, a dedicated channel which airs between January 27 and February 14, will show the ceremony live in the UK from 1am UK time.

You can watch directly on Sky or via a Sky Cinema Pass on Now TV – if you’re not signed up to Now TV, they offer a free 7 day trial so you can still watch for free if you subscribe now.

If you can’t stay up that late, the ceremony itself is repeated the following day on Monday evening.

Can I watch all the red carpet moments?

Yes! Sky includes coverage of all the moments from the famous Oscar red carpet, but these will start a little earlier at 10pm – also on Sky Cinema Oscars.

There will also be a programme dedicated to all the red carpet action called Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live which will stream live from Dolby Theatre via Twitter from 11:30pm UK time.

#OscarsAllAccess is LIVE from the Red Carpet on Twitter this Sunday Feb 9th! ❤️ or RT this tweet for a reminder to tune in #Oscars Sunday! pic.twitter.com/GKgGPTan55 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 6, 2020

Who is hosting this year’s ceremony?

Following on from last year, the 2020 Oscar ceremony will not have a host again – but viewers have been told to expect “stars” and “surprises” on the night.



Can I find out what’s been nominated?

Yes! You can watch the video here and there is a full list of all the 2020 nominations below.

What else is happening?

There’s some big musical performances expected on the night, including one from Billie Eilish.

Eilish took to Twitter to confirm the special show at the Academy Awards event on February 9, despite not being nominated for a prize. It is rumoured that Eilish may debut the theme song for the upcoming new James Bond film, which she has composed with her brother Finneas.

AURORA is also set to perform her Oscar nominated track with Idina Menzel ‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen 2 at this year’s ceremony.

Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the track has seen her monthly Spotify listeners increase by 232% – now at 8.3 million, 100k new subscribers on YouTube and 53k followers on Instagram.

You can see the full list of Oscar nominations here:

Documentary Feature

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

Documentary Short

After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)

Truth and Justice (Estonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Those Who Remained (Hungary)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Beanpole (Russia)

Atlantics (Senegal)

Parasite (South Korea)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

Music (Original Score)

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

Music (Original Song)

‘Speechless’ from Aladdin

‘Letter To My Godfather’ from The Black Godfather

‘I’m Standing With You’ from Breakthrough

‘Da Bronx’ from The Bronx USA

‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen II

‘Stand Up’ from Harriet

‘Catchy Song’ from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

‘Never Too Late’ from The Lion King

‘Spirit’ from The Lion King

‘Daily Battles’ from Motherless Brooklyn

‘A Glass of Soju’ from Parasite

‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman

‘High Above The Water’ from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4

‘Glasgow’ from Wild Rose

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

He Can’t Live without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think about Dying

Visual Effects

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate