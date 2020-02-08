Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Oscar ceremony

The Academy Awards ceremony takes place this weekend – here’s all the information on when and where it’s happening and how to watch.
When is it happening?
The 92nd Academy Awards takes place on Sunday February 9. Whilst the event usually takes place towards the end of February, this year it’s been moved forward.
Where is it happening?
The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
When can I watch?
Sky Cinema Oscars, a dedicated channel which airs between January 27 and February 14, will show the ceremony live in the UK from 1am UK time.
You can watch directly on Sky or via a Sky Cinema Pass on Now TV – if you’re not signed up to Now TV, they offer a free 7 day trial so you can still watch for free if you subscribe now.
If you can’t stay up that late, the ceremony itself is repeated the following day on Monday evening.
Can I watch all the red carpet moments?
Yes! Sky includes coverage of all the moments from the famous Oscar red carpet, but these will start a little earlier at 10pm – also on Sky Cinema Oscars.
There will also be a programme dedicated to all the red carpet action called Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live which will stream live from Dolby Theatre via Twitter from 11:30pm UK time.
#OscarsAllAccess is LIVE from the Red Carpet on Twitter this Sunday Feb 9th! ❤️ or RT this tweet for a reminder to tune in #Oscars Sunday! pic.twitter.com/GKgGPTan55
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 6, 2020
Who is hosting this year’s ceremony?
Following on from last year, the 2020 Oscar ceremony will not have a host again – but viewers have been told to expect “stars” and “surprises” on the night.
Can I find out what’s been nominated?
Yes! You can watch the video here and there is a full list of all the 2020 nominations below.
What else is happening?
There’s some big musical performances expected on the night, including one from Billie Eilish.
Eilish took to Twitter to confirm the special show at the Academy Awards event on February 9, despite not being nominated for a prize. It is rumoured that Eilish may debut the theme song for the upcoming new James Bond film, which she has composed with her brother Finneas.
AURORA is also set to perform her Oscar nominated track with Idina Menzel ‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen 2 at this year’s ceremony.
Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the track has seen her monthly Spotify listeners increase by 232% – now at 8.3 million, 100k new subscribers on YouTube and 53k followers on Instagram.
You can see the full list of Oscar nominations here:
Documentary Feature
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
Documentary Short
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)
Truth and Justice (Estonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Those Who Remained (Hungary)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Beanpole (Russia)
Atlantics (Senegal)
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
Music (Original Score)
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
Music (Original Song)
‘Speechless’ from Aladdin
‘Letter To My Godfather’ from The Black Godfather
‘I’m Standing With You’ from Breakthrough
‘Da Bronx’ from The Bronx USA
‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen II
‘Stand Up’ from Harriet
‘Catchy Song’ from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
‘Never Too Late’ from The Lion King
‘Spirit’ from The Lion King
‘Daily Battles’ from Motherless Brooklyn
‘A Glass of Soju’ from Parasite
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman
‘High Above The Water’ from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4
‘Glasgow’ from Wild Rose
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can’t Live without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think about Dying
Visual Effects
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate