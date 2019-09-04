At last!

The trailer for Bad Boys for Life, the long-awaited third instalment of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s cop franchise, has arrived.

The film, which is due for release in January 2020, comes sixteen years after Bad Boys II (2003), the sequel to the Bad Boys franchise’s titular 1995 film.

In the trailer, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reunited as playboy Mike Lowrey (Smith) and family man Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), two detectives who have decided to work together “one last time” when a baddie comes to find them.

Joining Smith and Lawrence is a team of young cops played by actors including Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), and Charles Melton (Riverdale).

“No, never, y’all will never do that again,” says Lowrey in the trailer when the new team try to sing the bad boys’ theme song. Marcus adds: “And you fucking up the lyrics, which take a long time to learn.”

The new movie follows years of rumours, confirmations, and delays. Conversations about the follow-up to Bad Boys II were instigated as far back as 2003.

Then, in 2015, Sony confirmed that Bad Boys III, as it was initially titled, was set for a February 2017 release. In 2016, the date was shifted forward again to January 2018. It wasn’t until November 2018 that Bad Boys For Life was officially confirmed.

The original movie grossed $65 million and the second instalment earned $138m worldwide despite poor reviews.

Michael Bay helmed the first two films. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Snowfall) are directing the new film.

Bad Boys for Life hits UK cinemas on January 24, 2020.