Here’s what Cillian Murphy said in the censored part of his Golden Globes speech

The contents of the censored part of Cillian Murphy’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globes has been confirmed.

Murphy picked up the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama last night at the 2024 Golden Globes, for his titular role in Christopher Nolan’s biopic, Oppenheimer.

During his acceptance speech, Murphy thanked Nolan and the cast of the movie about theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, along with his team of representatives and his family.

As well as acknowledging his fellow nominees, who included Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers, he expressed his gratitude in words that were censored out for viewers at home.

The line which didn’t get aired due to its profanity was, “I’m the luckiest fecking man alive.”

He went on to praise Nolan for his directing, even possibly confirming a rumour which has been circulating recently. He said: “I knew the first time I walked on a Christopher Nolan set that it was different. I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors that I was in the hands of the visionary director and master.”

This refers to an ongoing rumour surrounding Nolan’s use of chairs on the set of his movies, following comments made by Anne Hathaway. However, back in 2020, a spokesperson for Nolan responded to the rumor, claiming that Nolan “chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set”.

Speaking about his fellow cast members, Murphy said: “One of the most beautiful and vulnerable things about being an actor is that you can’t do it on your own, really. We had the most incredible ensemble cast in this movie. It was magic and some of them are here today.”

He continued: “Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Gary Oldman. Thank you for carrying me and holding me through this movie.”

Downey Jr. who portrayed Lewis Strauss in the biopic, was also recognised for his performance, winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

In total, the critically acclaimed movie was nominated for seven awards, of which it won five.