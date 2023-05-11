Here’s what ‘Lord Of The Rings’ would look like if directed by Wes Anderson according to AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to make news around the world – and now it’s imagined what Lord Of The Rings would look like if directed by Wes Anderson.

AI tools like ChatGPT have been making headlines recently as they’re becoming easier to access and use than ever before. ChatGPT’s user base has grown by 100 million users in only a few months. Some researchers have also said it’s now almost impossible to differentiate between human written and AI produced text.

Now, on Curious Refuge, a video has been shared of Lord Of The Rings as you’ve never seen it before – re-imagined through a Wes Anderson AI lens.

Sharing the video, they tweeted: “What if Wes Anderson directed The Lord of the Rings?

“We asked the community which video they want to see next and Lord of the Rings took the cake…or should we say Elven bread. We hope you enjoy this Midjourney to Middle-Earth.”

Check out the clip below:

What if Wes Anderson directed The Lord of the Rings? We asked the community which video they want to see next and Lord of the Rings took the cake… or should we say Elven bread. We hope you enjoy this Midjourney to Middle-Earth.#LordOfTheRings #WesAnderson #MovieTrailer #LOTR pic.twitter.com/RvOl9K7mQa — Curious Refuge (@CuriousRefuge) May 9, 2023

Recently, a fan made Star Wars trailer in the style of Anderson was also created using artificial intelligence.

It arrived just months after an artist showed how The Avengers movies would be a very different cinematic experience if Anderson had directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters.

Sharing a host of Anderson-inspired film stills to Instagram, user @digiguru (Adam Hall) showcased a retro-tinted slew of images including the likes of Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, and Thanos with the help of an AI program.

It managed to even impress the directors of the box-office smashing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, the Russo brothers as they gave a shoutout to the artist on their own Instagram, captioning a post: “Holy shit. Where can we watch this…”

Meanwhile, a trailer for Anderson’s latest film Asteroid City was recently shared.

Starring Tom Hanks, Steve Carell and Margot Robbie, the romantic comedy drama is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life”.

The film is Anderson’s follow-up to 2021’s The French Dispatch, which starred Benicio del Toro and Timothée Chalamet.

It will have a limited run in cinemas on June 16 in the US before its wider release (including the UK) on June 23.