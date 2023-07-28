Here’s what Oppenheimer singing ‘Barbie Girl’ would sound like, according to AI

A TikTok user has used AI to imagine J. Robert Oppenheimer singing Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ – check out the clip below.

While advancements in artificial intelligence have become a growing concern for many (as seen in the Hollywood strikes), the technology has also spawned more trivial obscurities – such as Homer Simpson singing Arctic Monkeys and Seinfeld being recreated endlessly on Twitch.

The latest celebrates the dual release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, by blending theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and Aqua’s 1997 track about the Mattel doll.

The clip, posted by dondurmayi.daily on Monday (July 24), has amassed over 1.2million views on TikTok. Check out the clip below.

In response, a commenter wrote: “Imagine showing this to Oppenheimer 80 years ago.”

“Man made horrors beyond comprehension,” another added.

Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer in Nolan’s biopic, alongside Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek.

Speaking to NME, Murphy explained how Nolan helped him “unlock” the character in preparation for the role.

“Chris used this amazing phrase,” Murphy said. “We were talking about Oppenheimer’s arc and he said, ‘You know, he’s dancing between the raindrops morally.’ That unlocked something in my mind when I was preparing.”

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking. For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”