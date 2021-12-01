Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in December

The full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this December has just been released – scroll down for a full recap.
This month will see the long-awaited arrival of the second season of The Witcher, as well as the premiere of Jane Campion’s new film The Power of the Dog.
Today (December 1), season three of Lost in Space is released on the streaming platform, alongside the first season of Channel 4 hit This Way Up and Campion’s new Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
On Friday (December 3), the final part of Money Heist – volume two, season five – will be released on Netflix.
December 17 will see the arrival of new episodes of The Witcher, as well as the premiere of Trey Edward Shults’ A24 drama Waves, which starred Lucas Hedges, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Alexa Demie and Sterling K Brown.
Emily in Paris will return on Netflix for season two on December 22, while Adam McKay’s star-studded new film Don’t Look Up will be released on Christmas Eve.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month:
December 1
Constantine
Green Snake
Executive Decision
The End of the Journey
I Am Belmaya
Istanbul
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (season five)
Kayko & Kokosh
Lost in Space (season three)
Switch / Tian ji: Fu chun shan ju tu
The Cleanse
The Power of the Dog
The Whole Nine Yards
This Way Up
Tokyo Godfathers
Villain
December 2
#ABTalks
Rain or Shine
Single All the Way
The Coyotes
The Whole Truth
December 3
Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday
Black Ice
Cobalt Blue
Enforcement / Shorta
Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season four)
Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke
King George VI: The Man Behind the King’s Speech
Meltdown: In the Shadow of Nepal’s Lost Glaciers
Mixtape
Money Heist (season five – volume two)
Princes of the Palace
Reggae in a Babylon
Sea of Lies / Dirty White Lies
Women in Rock
December 4
True North
December 6
David and the Elves
Our Beloved Summer (season one)
Voir (season one)
December 7
Centaurworld (season two)
Go, Dog. Go! (season two)
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Titans (season three)
December 9
Asakusa Kid
SHAMAN KING
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (season one)
December 10
A Dozen Summers
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak (season one)
Back to the Outback
Between Two Women
Blue Lips
Candlelight in Algeria
Cleft Lip
Cradle of Fear
Glow Up (season two)
How To Ruin Christmas (season two)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (season one)
Seberg
Still Out of My League
The Enemies
The Raven on the Jetty
The Steal
The Unforgivable
The Yukon Assignment
Twentysomethings: Austin (season one)
Two
While Aya Was Sleeping
December 11
Bad Boys for Life
The Hungry and the Hairy (season one)
December 14
Bonus Family (season four)
Countdown
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
The Future Diary (season one)
December 15
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (season one)
Mud
Sparkle
Superstore (season six)
The Hand of God
Warriors of Heaven and Earth / Tian di ying xiong
December 16
Aggretsuko (season four)
A California Christmas: City Lights
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
The Salisbury Poisonings (season one)
December 17
5 Seconds of Summer: So Perfect
Battle of Dunkirk: From Disaster to Triumph
Before The Last Curtain Falls
Coral Reef
Decoupled (season one)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (season six)
For The Love of The Mustang
Making a Mayor
The Witcher (season two)
Waves
December 18
Body Cam
The Grudge
December 19
What Happened in Oslo (season one)
December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (season one)
December 21
Grumpy Christmas
December 22
Badanamu ABC TV Series (season one)
Badanamu POP (season one)
Emily in Paris (season two)
December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick (season one)
December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don’t Look Up
Minnal Murali
December 25
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (season one)
December 29
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (season one)
December 30
Kitz (season one)
December 31
Cobra Kai (season four)
Stay Close
The Lost Daughter