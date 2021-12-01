Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in December

The full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this December has just been released – scroll down for a full recap.

This month will see the long-awaited arrival of the second season of The Witcher, as well as the premiere of Jane Campion’s new film The Power of the Dog.

Today (December 1), season three of Lost in Space is released on the streaming platform, alongside the first season of Channel 4 hit This Way Up and Campion’s new Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

On Friday (December 3), the final part of Money Heist – volume two, season five – will be released on Netflix.

December 17 will see the arrival of new episodes of The Witcher, as well as the premiere of Trey Edward Shults’ A24 drama Waves, which starred Lucas Hedges, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Alexa Demie and Sterling K Brown.

Emily in Paris will return on Netflix for season two on December 22, while Adam McKay’s star-studded new film Don’t Look Up will be released on Christmas Eve.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month:

December 1

Constantine

Green Snake

Executive Decision

The End of the Journey

I Am Belmaya

Istanbul

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (season five)

Kayko & Kokosh

Lost in Space (season three)

Switch / Tian ji: Fu chun shan ju tu

The Cleanse

The Power of the Dog

The Whole Nine Yards

This Way Up

Tokyo Godfathers

Villain

December 2

#ABTalks

Rain or Shine

Single All the Way

The Coyotes

The Whole Truth

December 3

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday

Black Ice

Cobalt Blue

Enforcement / Shorta

Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season four)

Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke

King George VI: The Man Behind the King’s Speech

Meltdown: In the Shadow of Nepal’s Lost Glaciers

Mixtape

Money Heist (season five – volume two)

Princes of the Palace

Reggae in a Babylon

Sea of Lies / Dirty White Lies

Women in Rock

December 4

True North

December 6

David and the Elves

Our Beloved Summer (season one)

Voir (season one)

December 7

Centaurworld (season two)

Go, Dog. Go! (season two)

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Titans (season three)

December 9

Asakusa Kid

SHAMAN KING

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (season one)

December 10

A Dozen Summers

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak (season one)

Back to the Outback

Between Two Women

Blue Lips

Candlelight in Algeria

Cleft Lip

Cradle of Fear

Glow Up (season two)

How To Ruin Christmas (season two)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (season one)

Seberg

Still Out of My League

The Enemies

The Raven on the Jetty

The Steal

The Unforgivable

The Yukon Assignment

Twentysomethings: Austin (season one)

Two

While Aya Was Sleeping

December 11

Bad Boys for Life

The Hungry and the Hairy (season one)

December 14

Bonus Family (season four)

Countdown

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

The Future Diary (season one)

December 15

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (season one)

Mud

Sparkle

Superstore (season six)

The Hand of God

Warriors of Heaven and Earth / Tian di ying xiong

December 16

Aggretsuko (season four)

A California Christmas: City Lights

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

The Salisbury Poisonings (season one)

December 17

5 Seconds of Summer: So Perfect

Battle of Dunkirk: From Disaster to Triumph

Before The Last Curtain Falls

Coral Reef

Decoupled (season one)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (season six)

For The Love of The Mustang

Making a Mayor

The Witcher (season two)

Waves

December 18

Body Cam

The Grudge

December 19

What Happened in Oslo (season one)

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (season one)

December 21

Grumpy Christmas

December 22

Badanamu ABC TV Series (season one)

Badanamu POP (season one)

Emily in Paris (season two)

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (season one)

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Minnal Murali

December 25

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (season one)

December 29

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (season one)

December 30

Kitz (season one)

December 31

Cobra Kai (season four)

Stay Close

The Lost Daughter