Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in March 2022

The line-up of new titles coming to Netflix UK has just been released – scroll down to see the full list.

The second season of Top Boy will join the streaming platform next month, as well as new episodes of Bridgerton and Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources.

According to What’s On Netflix, Netflix will also host Spike Jonze romantic comedy Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix, from tomorrow (March 1).

Other cult films coming to the streaming platform include the Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar!, and Zac Efron coming-of-ager 17 Again.

Take a look at the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK in March here:

March 1

Alive

Cujo

Hell on the Border

Her

I Spit on Your Grave 2

Love Is Color Blind

The Master

Three Days of Condor

Save The Last Dance

Spider-Man 2

The Guardians of Justice (season one)

United

Worst Roommate Ever (season one)

March 2

Against the Ice

Savage Rhythm (season one)

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

March 3

American Girl

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (season two)

Midnight at Pera Palace (season one)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (season two)

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (season two)

The Weekend Away

Whindersoson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4

Making Fun (season one)

Lies and Deceit (season one)

Meskina

Nightride

Pieces of Her (season one)

The Invisible Thread

March 5

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Rick and Morty (season five)

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (season two)

Autumn Girl

Last One Standing (season one)

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9

Byron Baes (season one)

Queer Eye: Germany (season one)

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

The Last Kingdom (season four)

March 10

Karma’s World (season two)

Kotaro Lives Alone (season one)

Love, Life & Everything in Between (season one)

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania

March 11

17 Again

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season four)

Hail, Caesar!

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (season one)

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (season one)

The Adam Project

March 13

It: Chapter Two

March 15

Adam by Eve: A life in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous

Marilyn’s Eyes

Untouchable

Team Zenko Go (season one)

March 16

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (season one)

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

March 17

Rescued by Ruby

Soil/Grond

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (season one)

Animal (season two)

Backpackers

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters (season one)

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (season one)

Human Resources (season one)

Is It Cake? (season three)

Light the Night (part three)

Standing Up (season one)

The Cursed (season one)

Top Boy (season two)

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & Africa (season one)

March 19

Heartland (season 15)

March 20

Corporate Animals

March 21

In Good Hands

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principals of Pleasure

March 23

Boiling Point

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25

Bridgerton (season two)

Transformers: Botbots (season one)

March 28

Business Proposal (season one)

Thermae Romae Novae (season one)

March 29

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (season one)

Mighty Express (season six)

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

All Hail

March 31

Super PupZ (season one)