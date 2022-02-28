Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in March 2022

The line-up of new titles coming to Netflix UK has just been released – scroll down to see the full list.
The second season of Top Boy will join the streaming platform next month, as well as new episodes of Bridgerton and Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources.
According to What’s On Netflix, Netflix will also host Spike Jonze romantic comedy Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix, from tomorrow (March 1).
Other cult films coming to the streaming platform include the Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar!, and Zac Efron coming-of-ager 17 Again.
Take a look at the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK in March here:
March 1
Alive
Cujo
Hell on the Border
Her
I Spit on Your Grave 2
Love Is Color Blind
The Master
Three Days of Condor
Save The Last Dance
Spider-Man 2
The Guardians of Justice (season one)
United
Worst Roommate Ever (season one)
March 2
Against the Ice
Savage Rhythm (season one)
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
March 3
American Girl
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (season two)
Midnight at Pera Palace (season one)
Power Rangers: Dino Fury (season two)
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (season two)
The Weekend Away
Whindersoson Nunes: My Own Show!
March 4
Making Fun (season one)
Lies and Deceit (season one)
Meskina
Nightride
Pieces of Her (season one)
The Invisible Thread
March 5
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Rick and Morty (season five)
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (season two)
Autumn Girl
Last One Standing (season one)
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
March 9
Byron Baes (season one)
Queer Eye: Germany (season one)
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
The Last Kingdom (season four)
March 10
Karma’s World (season two)
Kotaro Lives Alone (season one)
Love, Life & Everything in Between (season one)
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania
March 11
17 Again
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season four)
Hail, Caesar!
Life After Death with Tyler Henry (season one)
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (season one)
The Adam Project
March 13
It: Chapter Two
March 15
Adam by Eve: A life in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous
Marilyn’s Eyes
Untouchable
Team Zenko Go (season one)
March 16
Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (season one)
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.
March 17
Rescued by Ruby
Soil/Grond
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (season one)
Animal (season two)
Backpackers
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters (season one)
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (season one)
Human Resources (season one)
Is It Cake? (season three)
Light the Night (part three)
Standing Up (season one)
The Cursed (season one)
Top Boy (season two)
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & Africa (season one)
March 19
Heartland (season 15)
March 20
Corporate Animals
March 21
In Good Hands
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principals of Pleasure
March 23
Boiling Point
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals
March 25
Bridgerton (season two)
Transformers: Botbots (season one)
March 28
Business Proposal (season one)
Thermae Romae Novae (season one)
March 29
Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (season one)
Mighty Express (season six)
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
March 30
All Hail
March 31
Super PupZ (season one)