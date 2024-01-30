Here’s when ‘Priscilla’ is streaming on MUBI

Priscilla will be made available to stream soon, according to a recent announcement from streaming service MUBI.

The critically acclaimed movie directed by Sofia Coppola will stream exclusively on MUBI in the UK and Ireland. Streaming of Priscilla will be available from March 1, 2024.

The movie, which follows the turbulent relationship and marriage of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, premiered globally at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, before being shown again at its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

Advertisement

Since its release, Priscilla has received critical acclaim and numerous recognitions including a Golden Globe nomination the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for Cailee Spaeny, who portrays Priscilla, and a BAFTA EE Rising Star 2024 Award for Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis.

In a four-star review which described Spaeny as “superb” and Elordi’s performance “terrific”, NME wrote: “It’s fascinating to watch the story unfold from Priscilla’s perspective, since Elvis has largely been portrayed in a positive light on screen until now, and there are aspects of their relationship that are likely to surprise anyone not previously familiar with her life story.”

The movie, which is based on the 1985 memoir, Elvis And Me, has been showing in cinemas since the start of this year. Soon, it will be available to stream at home with a MUBI membership.

The global streaming service is home to titles including Aftersun, The Worst Person In The World, and How To Have Sex. Subscription plans start at £11.99 a month and range to £167.88 for 12 months on MUBI Go, a membership which grants members in select countries a free ticket every week to the cinema.

In other news, Elordi has been cast to play The Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.