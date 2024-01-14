Here’s when the Michael Jackson biopic is coming out

It has been confirmed that the biographical film that will dramatise the life of Michael Jackson is about to begin principal photography, with a release date now locked in.

The film will be titled Michael, and it will star the musician’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, 27, in the title role.

The production company behind the film, Lionsgate, has confirmed that the film will receive a theatrical release in the United States on April 18, 2025.

Michael will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is known for films including Training Day, The Equalizer and Brooklyn’s Finest. It will also be written by John Logan, who has previously written on films including Gladiator, The Aviator, Skyfall and Spectre.

Given the connection to the Jackson estate, it is unclear whether the film will explore the most controversial aspects of his life, including the allegations of child sexual abuse.

In other Michael Jackson news, in December, it was announced that the audio from Jackson’s first ever studio session would be released as part of a limited-edition package.

The recording was made 56 years ago, when Jackson was aged just nine and entered the One-derful studios in Chicago for the very first time with his brothers.

In the session – which took place on July 13, 1967 – The Jackson Five produced a song titled ‘Big Boy’, and it has been confirmed that this was the first time that the iconic singer’s voice was put on tape.

Visit here for more information and to purchase the track. A portion of the sale revenue will go to the non-profit Legacy Foundation – find out more about the charity here.

It was also recently reported that a leather jacket worn by the singer in the ‘80s sold for £250,000 ($306,000) at an auction.

The black and white jacket – which was worn by the late pop icon in a 1984 Pepsi advert – was expected to fetch between £200,000 and £400,000 at the Propstore London auction in November.

Jackson was also named last week in the release of private court documents identifying associates of the billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents included a deposition given by Johanna Sjoberg, whom Maxwell allegedly procured for the purpose of performing sex acts on Epstein. Sjoberg claims to have met Jackson at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, although the documents do not accuse the late pop star of any wrongdoing.