Here’s when you can rent ‘No Time To Die’ and watch at home

No Time To Die will soon be made available to rent worldwide – scroll down for options according to your location.

The latest James Bond film, which saw Daniel Craig reprise the titular role for the final time, was released in UK cinemas in September and will soon be released on home entertainment.

According to Deadline, the film will be available for rental across digital platforms in the US tomorrow (November 9). These will include Amazon, Apple, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum and Vudu.

The rental release date for the UK has not been confirmed yet, following the film’s theatrical window and after it became the sixth-highest grossing film of all time in the country, according to Collider.

The film underperformed at the US box office, which is thought to be the reason for an earlier release on PVOD (Premium Video On Demand, where the rental price has been set at $19.99).

Stay tuned for a release date and confirmed price for rental options for No Time To Die in the UK.

In a four-star review of No Time To Die, NME wrote: “Craig and Seydoux’s relationship feels totally believable, their chemistry more intense than any Bond romance we’ve seen before. If you haven’t cried by the heart-wrenching finale, maybe you need another martini.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig recently shared his blunt advice for the next actor to play James Bond.

“There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one is: don’t be shit,” Craig told Kevin Hart on the SiriusXM show Straight From The Hart.

“I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward,” he added.