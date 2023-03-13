Here’s where you can watch every 2023 Oscar-winning film

The Oscars 2023 took place last night (March 12), celebrating the best of the last 12 months in Hollywood.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner of the night, taking home seven awards, including Best Picture.

Michelle Yeoh made history with her Best Actress win for her role in the film, becoming the first Asian person to receive the award. “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is the beacon of hope and possibilities – this is proof that [if you] dream big, dreams do come true,” she said in her speech.

Elsewhere, Ke Huy Quan picked up Best Supporting Actor for the movie and reflected on his journey to the awards show, calling it “the American dream”.

Other winners on the night included All Quiet On The Western Front, which took home four awards, and Brendan Fraser, who won his first Oscar for his role in The Whale.

Most of the films that were honoured at last night’s Oscars are available to stream on various platforms in the UK.

See how to watch every Oscar-winning film in the UK below:

Everything Everywhere All At Once – available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

All Quiet On The Western Front – available to stream on Netflix

Women Talking – showing in UK cinemas now

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – available to stream on Netflix

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – available to stream on Disney+

RRR – available to stream on Netflix

Avatar: The Way Of Water – available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video from April 4

Top Gun: Maverick – available to stream on Paramount Plus; available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

The Whale – available to rent on Amazon Prime Video

An Irish Goodbye – available to stream on BBC iPlayer

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse – available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Navalny – available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+

The Elephant Whisperers – available to stream on Netflix

You can see the full list of winners from the 2023 Oscars here. Elsewhere at the event, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed last year’s infamous Will Smith slap, while an “uncomfortable” Hugh Grant red carpet interview went viral.

Performances at the ceremony came from Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu. For the latter trio’s performance, Byrne donned the hot dog fingers from Everything Everywhere All At Once.