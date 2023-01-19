Here’s where you can watch every BAFTA 2023 Best Film nominee

The nominations for this year’s BAFTAs were announced this morning, with All Quiet On The Western Front leading the nominations with 14 nods.

Martin McDonagh’s comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, was nominated for 10 awards.

Many of the films nominated for awards are already available to stream, with some still playing in cinemas.

Advertisement

See how to watch every BAFTA nominee for Best Film below:

All Quiet on the Western Front – available to stream on Netflix

The Banshees of Inisherin – available to stream on Disney+ or rent on Apple TV+

Elvis – available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play and more

Everything Everywhere All At Once – available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play and more

Tár – available to watch in UK cinemas now.

You can see the full list of BAFTA nominees right here.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on February 19.

Jane Millichip, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said of this year’s hosts: “I can’t wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers.

“And I can’t think of anyone better to complement Richard’s razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style.”