Here’s who’s starring opposite Tom Holland in ‘Romeo & Juliet’

The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced the full cast for the upcoming West End production of Romeo & Juliet, starring Tom Holland.

The production will run at the Duke Of York’s Theatre from May 11 to August 3, and will be directed by Lloyd. Tickets are already sold out.

Newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers has been confirmed to play Juliet alongside Holland’s Romeo.

Advertisement

Also starring in the highly anticipated production will be Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio) and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators).

Amewudah-Rivers previously appeared in two seasons of the BBC series Bad Education and three short films. She has stage experience in productions at the Globe and Lyric Hammersmith among other venues.

Holland said of the cast announcement: “Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet. I can’t wait to get started and I know we’ll create something really special together.”

Amewudah-Rivers added: “I’m so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It’s a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”

Lloyd commented: “I’m very excited to introduce the amazing cast who will be joining the incredible Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet, including Francesca Amewudah-Rivers — an exceptional young artist.”

Advertisement

The script, based on the classic play by William Shakespeare, has been edited by Heartstopper actor Nima Taleghani. It will be Lloyd’s first Shakespeare production since his 2014 staging of Richard III at Trafalgar Square, with Martin Freeman leading the performance.

Lloyd is also known for helming many successful versions of traditional plays, including The Seagull with Emilia Clark, Doctor Faustus with Kit Harington and most recently, the musical Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger.