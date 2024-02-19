Here’s why Matthew Perry wasn’t included in BAFTAs in memoriam tribute

BAFTA has explained why they failed to include late Friends star Matthew Perry in the show’s in memoriam segment.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 in October last year, having been found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. A post-mortem examination concluded the actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Other contributing factors listed were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, used to treat opioid use disorder.

Many viewers expressed their disappointment at his omission last night (February 18) as the Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham performed a stripped-back version of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’, while the screen showed images and clips of some film industry figures who had passed away since last year’s ceremony.

omg hannah waddingham, you and that beautiful voice of yours has me absolutely sobbing 😭 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/pMRKmw326E — daisy (@weltonsmac) February 18, 2024

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends. His other TV credits included The West Wing, Ally McBeal and Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip.

But despite Perry appearing in a number of films including Fools Rush In (1997), The Whole Nine Yards (2000) and its sequel, The Whole Ten Yards (2004) and 17 Again (2009), BAFTA issued a statement, explaining the omission.

The statement added: “We confirm he will be honoured in our forthcoming BAFTA television awards in May, and on the in memoriam section on our website.”

Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony. You can also find our tribute to Matthew at https://t.co/cN8n2nwp76 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

It comes after the team behind the 2024 Emmys also recently revealed why a bigger tribute to Perry featuring the sitcom’s cast, was cancelled last month.

Elsewhere at the BAFTAs, Michael J Fox brought viewers to tears at the ceremony after making a surprise appearance as he handed out the prize for Best Film to Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer.

The film also clocked up a further six awards, including Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Poor Things came in second, with a total of five wins. Nolan used his acceptance speech for Best Director to acknowledge the people who have fought for nuclear disarmament.

Samantha Morton was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship Award, while the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award was handed out to June Givanni, a Guyanese-born, London-based film curator, who has long supported and platformed African cinema. You can view all the winners here.