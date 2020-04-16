Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have encouraged people to donate to a coronavirus emergency food campaign for the chance to star in their next movie.

With production halted on the Martin Scorsese-directed film Killers of the Flower Moon, the two Oscar winners have now joined forces to urge people to contribute to the All In Challenge – and in turn be entered into the draw for a walk-on role.

The lucky winner will not only get the part as an extra but will meet the actors and the director, as well as attend the film’s world premiere.

DiCaprio and De Niro announced the news yesterday (April 15) in a joint video, with DiCaprio explaining that the money raised will “help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time”.

The actor, 45, has launched America’s Food Fund as part of the overall initiative, which also raises fund for Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.

He then called out to his Wolf of Wall Street co-star Matthew McConaughey to accept the challenge along with Ellen DeGeneres. De Niro nominated Jamie Foxx.

The coronavirus outbreak has greatly affected the film and TV industries by delaying movie releasees and postponing production in order to limit any further spread. See NME’s full, up-to-date list of the major film and TV delays here.

De Niro most recently starred in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and will next be reuniting with him for Killers of the Flower Moon. Here’s everything you need to know about Scorsese’s first Western.