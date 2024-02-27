‘His Dark Materials’ actor Daniel Frogson pleads guilty to downloading child abuse images

Daniel Frogson, an actor best known for his appearance in His Dark Materials, has pleaded guilty to downloading hundreds of “sickening” child abuse images.

The actor, from Nottingham, was found to have downloaded and viewed almost 850 images of children – some as young as three – on his mobile devices.

During the case, which was held at Nottingham Crown Court, police also said they’d found 165 of the most serious category A indecent images (via Nottinghamshire Live).

Nicola Patten of the prosecution said: “Two devices were seized and the defendant was arrested. On them were 165 category A images, 88 category B and 592 category C. There were also three prohibited images of children and search terms showing a sexual interest in children.

“He was interviewed twice in 2023 and on both occasions answered ‘no comment’ to the question he was asked.” Frogson pleaded guilty to possession of the indecent images.

Judge Steven Coupland gave Frogson an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months.

In his speech, Judge Coupland said: “The images I have seen are sickening. Each of them is a real child being abused for the pleasure of someone like you watching. It is made worse because of the number of them – there were 848 indecent images – and it is made worse by the length of time you were doing it. You told the probation officer you do not have a sexual interest in children. I don’t accept that.”

At a sentencing hearing, it was also noted that the actor had been viewing the pictures since he was 17 years old.

As part of the suspended sentence order, Judge Copeland also told Frogson he must attend a 43-day sex offender’s rehabilitation programme and ordered him to do a further 15 rehabilitation sessions.

The actor was nominated for a BAFTA for his role as Joe in the 2018 mini-series Joe All Alone, which won the award for Best Children’s Drama. The actor, also starred in the 2023 movie The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry and His Dark Materials.

Lauren Manuel, defending him, added: “He did very well with his drama and acting and got a Bafta nomination for Joe All Alone where he played a young boy living at home dealing with drug use. He is currently working in construction while going for auditions and over the past 12 months has put his life on hold waiting for the result of this case.”

Frogson was also placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order.