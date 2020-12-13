‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel officially confirmed for Disney+

Disney has officially confirmed that a Hocus Pocus sequel is on the way.

Speculation surrounding a follow-up to 1993’s cult classic has been rife since as far back as 2012, with a release originally scheduled for 2014.

Then in 2017, it was reported that Disney was remaking Hocus Pocus as a television movie with original producer David Kirschner – but without the original cast, to the displeasure of fans.

However, the latest batch of updates from Thursday’s Disney Investor Day (December 10) included the news that Hocus Pocus 2 will finally see the light of day as a Disney+ exclusive.

The film will be directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Cheaper By The Dozen 2).

While no casting has been officially confirmed yet, Bette Midler stated back in October that the original cast of Hocus Pocus will reunite for the sequel.

Midler, who played witch Winnie Sanderson in the film, revealed that she will be reprising her role, as will Sarah Jessica-Parker and Kathy Najimy as her sisters Sarah and Mary Sanderson respectively.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,” she told Fox 5 New York. “I’m game, I’m totally game.”

The company also confirmed this week that a live-action Lion King prequel is in the works – also set for Disney+.

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) will direct the Lion King prequel, which is presumably linked to last year’s Lion King live-action film starring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Eric Andre and others.