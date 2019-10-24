A ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel is reportedly in the works at Disney+

‘Workaholics’ writer Jen D’Angelo is on board

Disney+ is reportedly working on a sequel to Hocus Pocus.

Collider reports that Jen D’Angelo, a writer and co-producer on Workaholics, will pen the script for a follow-up to the 1993 cult classic.

Speculation that Disney will revisit the Halloween viewing staple has floated for years: In 2012, it was rumoured that the company was developing a movie titled Hocus Pocus 2: Rise of the Elderwitch for release in 2014. Then in 2017, it was reported that Disney was remaking Hocus Pocus as a television movie with original producer David Kirschner – but without the original cast, to fans’ displeasure.

Sources told Collider that D’Angelo “has been tasked” with finding a way to reunite the original Sanderson witch sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. In 2015, Midler endorsed a Hocus Pocus sequel in a light-hearted tweet: “What’s that you say? Fast and the Furious has six sequels and Hocus Pocus has zero?”

Disney+ (or Disney Plus), the company’s new streaming service, will launch in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12 – but will not arrive in the UK “for some time”. Details of Disney+ were announced in April, and titles already confirmed for the service include reboots of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Inspector Gadget.